Larsson 'really happy' to be in Sweden as Penguins' 3rd goalie for Global Series

STOCKHOLM -- Filip Larsson felt right at home when the Pittsburgh Penguins practiced at Hovet Arena earlier this week.

Not only is Larsson a Stockholm native, but Hovet Arena was the 27-year-old goalie's home arena for three seasons (2014-2017) when he played for Djurgardens' junior team as a teenager.

"It's nice to be back," Larsson said Tuesday.

Larsson is here as the Penguins' third goalie for the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal. Pittsburgh (9-5-3) will face the Nashville Predators (5-9-4) at Avicii Arena on Friday (2 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN) and Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN).

Recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League shortly before the Penguins departed for Stockholm on Monday, Larsson will only dress if something happens to one of Pittsburgh's other two goalies, Arturs Silovs and Sergei Murashov. But Larsson welcomed the opportunity to spend a few days in his hometown, see some family and friends, and experience the Global Series.

"I just found out a couple days ago," he said. "So, since then I've been really looking forward to it and it's a lot of fun to be home."

Larsson, who lives about 10 minutes from the complex where Avicii Arena and Hovet Arena are located, said his family was "probably shocked" when he told them he was coming to Stockholm with the Penguins.

"I didn't tell them until [Monday] because I found out two days ago," he said. "With the time difference, I just told them, 'Yeah, I'm coming home on [Tuesday].' So, really happy to see me."

Still seeking to make his NHL debut, Larsson is 3-0-1 with a 2.92 goal-against average and .891 save percentage in five AHL games this season. He was fifth on Pittsburgh's goalie depth chart at the start of training camp in September, but he moved up after Tristan Jarry and Joel Blomqvist each sustained a lower-body injury.