Predators looking for 'a defining moment' at Global Series Sweden

STOCKHOLM -- No one is more familiar with what a trip to the NHL Global Series, to Stockholm specifically, can do for a team than Steven Stamkos.

When Stamkos and his Tampa Bay Lightning team went overseas early in the 2019-20 season, it had such an impact on them, on their bonding, on their psyches, that the word "STOCKHOLM" ended up emblazoned on the Stanley Cup rings they won months later.

It's something the Nashville Predators could use now.

"With where we are as a group, we have to think of it that way," Stamkos said. "We have to think about, OK, this could be something that could lead to a run that gets us back in the mix. And that's really all we're thinking about, is just trying to accumulate as many points as we can. I think we have to think of it that way, that this can be something.

"It can't just be another two games. We have to dig in a little bit and try to get some momentum here."

And while no one is claiming that the Predators (5-9-4), who have lost five straight (0-3-2), are ready for Stanley Cup talk at this point, they also believe that their two games against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal can do wonders for them.

As Filip Forsberg said, reflecting on Stamkos's experience in Stockholm, "I would love a post-Sweden bump."

What would help the most, of course, would be for the Predators to record two wins. They'll have chances against the Penguins at Avicii Arena on Friday (2 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN) and Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN).

As defenseman Brady Skjei said after a 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Monday, "I think it's gone a little too long here. We need to get back in the win column here very soon. That's the No. 1 thing."

If Forsberg and defenseman Adam Wilsby, Nashville's two Sweden-born players, were any indication, the Predators got a chance to at least start that reset on the plane. Both said they slept well, the seven hour-plus flight from New York to Stockholm giving them a chance to slough off the disappointments of the early season and change their view, literally and figuratively.

"I think it's a nice little breath of fresh air for our group," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said.

A needed breath of fresh air, from disappointments that just keep adding up.

"We're not in the spot where we want to be," Forsberg said.

What especially has been frustrating for the Predators is that it's not always one thing. It's inconsistencies in their game all over the ice, games when they can't score, games when their defense is leaky, games when their power play can't connect, games when their penalty kill lets them down. It has been everything.