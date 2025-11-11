NHL Global Fan Tour to continue trek around world in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM -- The NHL Global Fan Tour presented by Mercedes, the official fan festival of the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, will continue its trek around the world with a visit to Kungsträdgården in downtown Stockholm, Nov. 14–16. The free, three-day event will offer family-friendly, hockey-themed activities to the public.

A first-class experience for fans of all ages, NHL Global Fan Tour presented by Mercedes will include appearances by NHL mascots, special guests, and the oldest and most revered trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. The NHL Global Fan Tour will host viewing parties for both games of the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal on Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 3 p.m.

NHL Global Fan Tour allows fans to discover and explore their love for hockey with 20 different activities and activations. Fans can test their skills and fitness in hockey challenges including Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting, Stickhandling and Youth Fitness Zone. Gamers will enjoy the chance to play e-games, NHL Blast on Roblox and Sense Arena VR hockey. Fans can engage in friendly competition with bubble hockey, air hockey and hockey cornhole games, as well as ball hockey at the NHL Street Hockey rink open on Friday and Sunday.

The action-packed festival will be free and open to the public on Friday, Nov. 14 (4-11 p.m.), Saturday, Nov. 15 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 16 (11 a.m.-6 p.m.). The NHL’s Swedish-language podcast Längs Sargen will record on-site on Friday at 5 p.m. The Stanley Cup and the Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the most valuable NHL player each season, will be on display at select times each day of the festival. For more information, visit nhl.com/globalfantour.

In addition to presenting the NHL Global Fan Tour in Stockholm, Mercedes is the official car partner of the NHL in Sweden and will activate around the 2025 NHL Global Series and NHL broadcasts in Sweden throughout the 2025-26 season.

The 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal games will feature the Pittsburgh Penguins, led by longtime captain Sidney Crosby, playing abroad for the first time since 2008 and the Nashville Predators with Swedish star Filip Forsberg in a pair of regular season games at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on Friday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 16. Fans in Sweden can watch the games on TV6 on Nov. 14 (8 p.m.) and Nov. 16 (3 p.m.).

To date, NHL Global Fan Tour has made 57 stops in eight countries with more than 385,000 participants. For the latest information on NHL Global Fan Tour, follow @NHL and @NHLsv.