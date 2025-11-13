Karlsson home in Sweden with resurgent Penguins for Global Series, eyes Olympic spot

STOCKHOLM – Erik Karlsson is ready for the spotlight in his home country and, he hopes, the Olympic stage.

Karlsson, a three-time Norris Trophy winner as the League’s top defenseman, will be one of the marquee attractions in the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal when his Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-3) take on the Nashville Predators (5-9-4) at Avicii Arena on Friday (2 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN) and Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN).

The 35-year-old Landsbro native also has his eye on a spot on Sweden’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Karlsson, who represented Sweden the last time NHL players participated in the Olympics in Sochi, Russia in 2014 when he was 23, said it would mean, “obviously a lot,” to get another chance to do it in Milano Cortina.

“Ever since it got announced, I think everybody who’s on that radar, it’s something that we all want to be a part of and be able to do,” Karlsson said Thursday. “On the day-to-day basis, I don’t think you walk around and think about it too much, but in the big picture, it’s, obviously, something that we’re all striving for.”

In his 17th NHL season, including the past three with Pittsburgh, Karlsson has played a key role in the Penguins’ revival with a resurgence of his own. Karlsson has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists), a plus-6 rating and has averaged a team-high 23:37 ice time in 17 games to help Pittsburgh be one of the NHL’s surprise teams so far this season.

Although expected to rebuild after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past three seasons, the Penguins are third in the Metropolitan Division with 21 points, one behind the second-place Carolina Hurricanes.

“He’s been great,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “He’s a special player. He’s someone who can make something out of nothing. He’s a ton of fun to play with and for people here to get the opportunity to see him up close live, I think just all the things that he can do out there and what he can create and the career that he’s had, I’m sure that it means a lot for him to have this opportunity. But he’s had a great start to the season.”

Karlsson struggled at times during his first two seasons with the Penguins after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6, 2023. He had 101 points (25 goals, 76 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23 with San Jose to become the first defenseman to get 100 points in a season since Brian Leetch with the New York Rangers in 1991-92. He also won the Norris for the third time (2012, 2015 with the Ottawa Senators).

Karlsson’s offensive production dropped after the trade, though, to 56 points (11 goals, 45 assists) in 82 regular-season games in 2023-24, and 53 points (11 goals, 42 assists) last season while he scuffled on the defensive side of the puck as well. His minus-24 rating last season tied for sixth worst in the NHL.

The arrival this season of first-time NHL head coach Dan Muse, who replaced the departed Mike Sullivan, seems to have revitalized Karlsson’s game as he’s playing with confidence at each end of the rink.