Pickard comes full circle for Oilers entering 2nd round

EDMONTON -- Calvin Pickard was THE original Golden Knight.

When the new NHL team started announcing its picks in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft, Pickard’s name was the first one called.

“Technically, it [expansion draft] was in the reverse order of the standings, and I was in Colorado and we were in last place, so I got announced first,” Pickard said. “I spent a month there in training camp, but I was gone by the time the season started.”

He was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 6, the same day the Golden Knights played their first ever NHL game. He played just one game for the Maple Leafs that season, and 33 for Toronto of the American Hockey League.

“I never really played there,” he said about Vegas.

Well, he could get his chance to play on The Strip now, this time in goal for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPSN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

He didn’t start the first two games of this postseason for the Oilers -- each losses at the Los Angeles Kings. He replaced Stuart Skinner in Game 2 and started the rest of the series, which the Oilers won in six games. For this postseason, he’s 4-0 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

It was a long and arduous journey back to the NHL for the 33-year-old since his final season in Colorado in 2016-17. He signed as a depth goalie with Edmonton on July 13, 2022, behind Jack Campbell and Skinner and worked his way up from the AHL to earn the backup role.

Pickard spent the past two seasons in the role behind Skinner and is now on the verge of making his fifth consecutive start in the postseason and begins a NHL playoff series for the first time.

“I never stopped believing in myself, and if you’re not believing in yourself you’re not going to be very successful,” Pickard said. “I played some good hockey in those years since I played 50 games in Colorado and I was always building my game and my confidence to get back to this level.

“I always thought I could play at this level. I got that opportunity last year and I’m blessed to play behind such a good team, and it gave me that confidence and here we are. It’s an exciting time for sure.”