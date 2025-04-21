Maple Leafs confident Stolarz can be ‘huge’ again in Game 2 of Eastern 1st Round

TORONTO -- Goaltending isn’t the main reason the Toronto Maple Leafs have just one Stanley Cup Playoff series win in the past 21 years, but it’s been far too rare, if at all, when they could claim their goalie won them a postseason game, let alone a series.

Enter Anthony Stolarz, who will likely start again for the Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN2).

Stolarz made 31 saves in Toronto’s 6-2 victory in Game 1 on Sunday, but he wasn’t the only reason Toronto won the best-of-7 series opener. But as coach Craig Berube pointed out, it was Stolarz who provided the turning point of the game by denying Senators forward Brady Tkachuk on a breakaway at 1:10 of the second period with the Maple Leafs holding a 2-1 lead.

If Stolarz doesn’t make that save, the game is tied and all the mojo swings Ottawa’s way.

“Timely saves are huge,” Berube said Monday. “We all know that, especially in the playoffs. They go a long way, and he made it. It came at a time to keep the momentum going.

“He was huge in that department.”

Berube is well-versed in goalies who answer the bell when it matters most. During his time as coach of the St. Louis Blues, it was Jordan Binnington who repeatedly came to the rescue during their run to the Stanley Cup in 2019, including a 32-save performance in a 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Cup Final at TD Garden in Boston.

Stolarz’s save on Tkachuk was the type of moment the Maple Leafs more often than not have not received from a goalie since the days of Curtis Joseph and Ed Belfour in the early 2000s.

Since Belfour helped Toronto defeat Ottawa in the first round of the 2004 playoffs, the Maple Leafs were 1-8 in postseason series heading into this spring. In that time, they have a record of 28-37 while relying on a list of goalies that includes Frederik Andersen (10-14), Jack Campbell (6-8), Ilya Samsonov (5-8), James Reimer (3-4), Joseph Woll (3-2) and Curtis McElhinney (0-1).