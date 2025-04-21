Maple Leafs confident Stolarz can be ‘huge’ again in Game 2 of Eastern 1st Round

TORONTO -- Goaltending isn’t the main reason the Toronto Maple Leafs have just one Stanley Cup Playoff series win in the past 21 years, but it’s been far too rare, if at all, when they could claim their goalie won them a postseason game, let alone a series.

Enter Anthony Stolarz, who will likely start again for the Maple Leafs in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN2).

Stolarz made 31 saves in Toronto’s 6-2 victory in Game 1 on Sunday, but he wasn’t the only reason Toronto won the best-of-7 series opener. But as coach Craig Berube pointed out, it was Stolarz who provided the turning point of the game by denying Senators forward Brady Tkachuk on a breakaway at 1:10 of the second period with the Maple Leafs holding a 2-1 lead.

If Stolarz doesn’t make that save, the game is tied and all the mojo swings Ottawa’s way.

“Timely saves are huge,” Berube said Monday. “We all know that, especially in the playoffs. They go a long way, and he made it. It came at a time to keep the momentum going.

“He was huge in that department.”

Berube is well-versed in goalies who answer the bell when it matters most. During his time as coach of the St. Louis Blues, it was Jordan Binnington who repeatedly came to the rescue during their run to the Stanley Cup in 2019, including a 32-save performance in a 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Cup Final at TD Garden in Boston.

Stolarz’s save on Tkachuk was the type of moment the Maple Leafs more often than not have not received from a goalie since the days of Curtis Joseph and Ed Belfour in the early 2000s.

Since Belfour helped Toronto defeat Ottawa in the first round of the 2004 playoffs, the Maple Leafs were 1-8 in postseason series heading into this spring. In that time, they have a record of 28-37 while relying on a list of goalies that includes Frederik Andersen (10-14), Jack Campbell (6-8), Ilya Samsonov (5-8), James Reimer (3-4), Joseph Woll (3-2) and Curtis McElhinney (0-1).

NHL Tonight discusses the first game of the Maple Leafs vs. the Senators

The biggest issue with Woll, Stolarz’s current partner, has been his ability to stay healthy. He was expected to start Game 7 against Boston in their first-round series a year ago before a last-minute undisclosed injury forced Samsonov to get the nod in Toronto’s eventual season-ending 2-1 overtime loss.

Woll played well this season, but it was Stolarz who earned the No. 1 job in the playoffs, thanks in part to a late regular-season run in which he won his final eight games, highlighted by three shutouts.

But let’s keep things in perspective here -- Stolarz had never started an NHL playoff game before Sunday. He made one postseason appearance in relief for the Florida Panthers last season, playing 34:50 in a 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Cup Final.

His work at this time of year is about as limited as it gets.

And when Stolarz wasn’t on the ice for practice Monday, there were concerns the 31-year-old may have been injured after Senators forward Ridly Greig slid into him with 4:22 remaining in the third period.

But Berube said there’s no reason to worry; It was a scheduled rest day, the type of load management the Maple Leafs discussed with their goalies prior to the playoffs.

And for those who still continue to buy the conspiracy theory he may be injured, consider Woll remained on the ice late after practice for extra work.

Stolarz did have knee surgery in December and missed almost two months but said after the game Sunday he wasn’t injured in the collision with Greig.

“I’m fine,” Stolarz said. “He just came in and caught me in a little awkward spot. My knee hit the post there, something that just happens. He blew a tire. I felt fine and I was able to finish the game.”

The challenge Stolarz has been presented by the Maple Leafs is one he embraces, especially after serving as Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup during the Panthers’ run to the Cup last season.

“Look, when my number is called to make a big save, I try to do that,” he said.

Mission accomplished, at least in Game 1.

Of those in the Maple Leafs dressing room, no one is likely more confident Stolarz can maintain this standard of play throughout the playoffs than defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The two were teammates with Florida last season and shared the jubilation of winning the Cup together.

“I mean, I could tell even shooting on him in practice that he could shine if he got the chance to be a No. 1 goalie in this league, although to be honest, I don’t score a lot,” Ekman-Larsson said with a chuckle Monday, obviously overlooking the fact he opened the scoring in Game 1.

“Seriously, he really wants to be the guy, you can tell. He’s a big-bodied guy but he moves well. He’s such a good person and works really hard. Just an unbelievable teammate too.

“I’m happy for him. Well deserved.”

