Cousins, Senators fined for actions prior to Game 3 against Maple Leafs

Forward penalized maximum, Ottawa fined $25,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Cousins_OTT_up-close

© Darcy Finley/NHLI

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Ottawa Senators $25,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during warm-ups prior to Game 3 of their First Round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, April 24. The fine money goes to the NHL Foundation.

Additionally, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety has fined Ottawa’s Nick Cousins $2,083.33, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct during Thursday’s warm-ups. The fine money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

