Hill of Golden Knights set for full-circle moment in Western 2nd Round

SUMMERLIN, Nev. -- Adin Hill doesn’t want to look back, not with the challenge looming before him.

But the past and the present -- and, to a degree, the future -- are all intertwined in this moment for the Vegas Golden Knights goalie.

He’s not facing the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Western Conference Second Round if not for his emergency insertion against the same team two years ago in the second round.

Game 1 of this best-of-7 series is at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

At that point, he was in his sixth NHL season, and with his third franchise, serving as a backup, in this case to Laurent Brossoit. But the Vegas starter was injured in the first period of Game 3 against the Oilers, pushing Hill into the most difficult of situations.

Hill had to play the high-flying Oilers -- led by all-world forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl -- and help the Golden Knights navigate a franchise-defining and emotionally charged series.

And, he had to do it without any NHL playoff experience to his credit.

He did just that, winning three of the final four games in the six-game series. A month later, Hill was a Stanley Cup champion when Vegas beat the Florida Panthers in the Final, going 11-4 with a 2.17 goals-against average, .932 save percentage and two shutouts in the playoffs.

It changed his career and it changed his life as the 6-foot-4, 215-pound goalie parlayed it into a six-year contract extension on March 14. It’s also delivered the 28-year-old here, as the No. 1 goalie for the Golden Knights, a favorite to win the Cup again.

“Obviously, if an opportunity is given, you have to take advantage of it,” Hill said Monday after practice at City National Arena. “I guess I kind of did that. I don’t know, I don’t really think about that stuff too much during the season. I’ll think about that more when my career is done.”

There have been bumps so far this postseason for Hill. He was not good in the first two games of their first-round series against the Minnesota Wild and he was pulled after two periods of a 5-2 loss in Game 3.

Coach Bruce Cassidy stayed with him and Hill delivered. He was good in Game 4, an overtime win, and a little better in Game 5, another overtime win. Then he was difference-maker in the series-clinching Game 6.

“He was excellent, he got better as the series went on,” Cassidy said earlier this week. “He’s been good in the playoffs, the big games. Hopefully that continues, it’s been his playoff resume so far.”