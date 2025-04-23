Domi scores in OT, Maple Leafs defeat Senators in Game 2

Domi took a drop pass from Simon Benoit and cut into the slot to beat Linus Ullmark with a wrist shot over the blocker.

Game 3 will be in Ottawa on Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, ESPN2). The Maple Leafs lead the best-of-7 series 2-0.

John Tavares had a goal and an assist, Morgan Rielly scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 26 saves for the Maple Leafs, who are the top seed from the Atlantic Division.

Brady Tkachuk and Adam Gaudette scored, and Linus Ullmark made 18 saves for the Senators, who are the first wild card from the East.

Rielly put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 at 3:43 of the first period, scoring for the second straight game to start the playoffs, when he redirected a centering pass from William Nylander at the top of the goal crease after getting inside positioning on Drake Batherson.

Stolarz kept it 1-0 at 4:58 when he lunged forward to stop Tim Stutzle alone in front of the net on the power play.

Tavares made it 2-0 at 8:20 on the power play when his shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle banked off Nick Jensen’s skate at the top of the crease.

Tkachuk cut it to 2-1 at 15:41 of the second period on the power play when he attempted a between-the-legs pass across the goal crease to David Perron that deflected in off Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo's skate.

Gaudette tied it 2-2 at 14:47 of the third period when he deflected a point shot from Tyler Kleven past Stolarz. The goal came on Ottawa’s first shot of the period.