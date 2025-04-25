Benoit wins Game 3 in OT, Maple Leafs on verge of sweeping Senators

Auston Matthews won a face-off in the left circle back to Benoit, whose slap shot beat Linus Ullmark through traffic.

Matthews had a goal and an assist, Mitch Marner had two assists, and Anthony Stolarz made 18 saves for Toronto, which is the top seed from the Atlantic Division.

Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, Brady Tkachuk scored, and Linus Ullmark made 17 saves for the Senators, who are the first wild card from the East.

The Maple Leafs lead the best-of-7 series 3-0. Game 4 will be in Ottawa on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, TVAS, MAX, truTV, TBS).

Giroux gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 1:38 of the second period when he fluttered a wrist shot from the point past a screened Stolarz on a 5-on-3 power play.

Matthew Knies’ centering pass deflected off Senators center Shane Pinto’s skate in front and trickled over the goal line on a power play to tie it 1-1 at 8:31.

Matthews gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead just 31 seconds into the third period. Morgan Rielly got the puck at the left point and dumped it in behind the net to Marner, who fed Matthews with a touch pass for a one-timer at the bottom of the right circle.

Tkachuk beat Stolarz with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle on the rush to tie it 2-2 at 11:22.