SENATORS (13-6-2) at JETS (10-8-3)

7:00 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN3, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens

Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Tyler Boucher

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Hayden Hodgson

Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Nick Cousins (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer

Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Björck

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Nino Niederreiter

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Josh Morrissey -- Mario Ferraro

Henry Thrun -- Haydn Fleury

Stuart Skinner

Nico Daws

Scratched: Clay Stevenson, Tyrel Bauer

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body), Elias Salomonsson (personal), Dylan DeMelo lower body), Isak Rosén (upper body)

Status report

Ullmark did not participate in Ottawa’s optional skate on Tuesday, but coach Travis Green says he will start. … Boucher was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday. He will make his NHL debut, entering in place of Hodgson. … Matinpalo enters for Yakemchuk. … The Jets held an optional skate. … Winnipeg placed forward Isak Rosén on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 12, and recalled forward Danny Zhilkin from Manitoba of the AHL on Tuesday. Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel says Zhilkin was in transit to Winnipeg from Manitoba's road trip to Chicago and Grand Rapids on Tuesday morning, but is still an option to play. … Thrun, recalled from Manitoba on Saturday, is expected to make his Jets debut. … Salomonsson, a defenseman, rejoined the team and practiced Monday after being away for personal reasons, but will not play.