SENATORS (13-6-2) at JETS (10-8-3)
7:00 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN3, TSN5
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens
Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Tyler Boucher
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Hayden Hodgson
Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Nick Cousins (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer
Alex Iafallo -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Björck
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Nino Niederreiter
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Josh Morrissey -- Mario Ferraro
Henry Thrun -- Haydn Fleury
Stuart Skinner
Nico Daws
Scratched: Clay Stevenson, Tyrel Bauer
Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body), Elias Salomonsson (personal), Dylan DeMelo lower body), Isak Rosén (upper body)
Status report
Ullmark did not participate in Ottawa’s optional skate on Tuesday, but coach Travis Green says he will start. … Boucher was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday. He will make his NHL debut, entering in place of Hodgson. … Matinpalo enters for Yakemchuk. … The Jets held an optional skate. … Winnipeg placed forward Isak Rosén on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 12, and recalled forward Danny Zhilkin from Manitoba of the AHL on Tuesday. Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel says Zhilkin was in transit to Winnipeg from Manitoba's road trip to Chicago and Grand Rapids on Tuesday morning, but is still an option to play. … Thrun, recalled from Manitoba on Saturday, is expected to make his Jets debut. … Salomonsson, a defenseman, rejoined the team and practiced Monday after being away for personal reasons, but will not play.