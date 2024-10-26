Golden Knights rally past Senators late in 3rd, stay undefeated at home

Tomas Hertl tied it 4-4 for Vegas with a one-timer on the power play at 16:49, and Keegan Kolesar gave the Golden Knights a 5-4 lead at 17:49 with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Ivan Barbashev then scored into an empty net at 18:14 for the 6-4 final.

“It wasn’t our best game,” Hertl said. “It wasn’t our best overall. We kind of struggled to get our game going. We had a couple of mistakes. You stay with it.

“Nobody asks how, but we just got two points.”

Barbashev scored twice, Alex Pietrangelo had three assists, and Jack Eichel, Tanner Pearson and Mark Stone each had two assists for the Golden Knights (5-2-1), who won their fifth straight home game to start the season. Adin Hill made 35 saves.

“You’re going to win over the course of the 82 games when you’re not at your best,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We weren’t. Not going to sugarcoat it. We were awful at times. At the end of the day, you’ve got to get to your game sooner than later.”