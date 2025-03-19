Suzuki, Canadiens rally to end Senators winning streak at 6

Montreal scored five goals in the third and tied it twice in the period before Suzuki scored into an open left side to make it 4-3. The goal came after Brendan Gallagher dug the puck loose from Senators goalie Linus Ullmark, who had made the save on Emil Heineman’s slap shot.

Josh Anderson scored his second of the game into an empty net with 1:44 remaining to push it to 5-3, and Gallagher then scored the Canadiens’ second empty-net goal with 59 seconds left for the 6-3 final. He also had two assists.

Christian Dvorak had a goal and three assists, and Jake Evans had two assists for Montreal (33-27-7), which moved past the New York Rangers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Sam Montembeault made 22 saves and improved to 7-0-1 in his past eight starts.

Travis Hamonic had a goal and an assist, Drake Batherson and Michael Amadio scored, and Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for Ottawa (36-26-5), which had points in eight straight games (7-0-1). The Senators lead the Canadiens by four points for the first wild card from the East.

Dvorak gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 2:07 of the first period. He scored for a second straight game, taking a pass from Gallagher on a breakaway and deking around Ullmark, who had lost his stick 36 seconds earlier while making a save on Patrik Laine’s shot.

Batherson tied it 1-1 at 16:42 when he carried the puck up the middle and sent a wrist shot past Montembeault’s glove from the top of the slot.

Amadio put Ottawa up 2-1 at 12:38 of the second period. He swatted the puck over the goal line after Hamonic’s point shot struck Montembeault and rolled over his right shoulder and down his back in the crease.

Lane Hutson tied it 2-2 at 3:38 of the third when he drove down the left side and scored on a wrist shot past Ullmark’s glove from the left face-off dot.

Hamonic made it 3-2 for the Senators at 6:13 with a slap shot to the stick side.

Anderson tied it 3-3 at 10:22 when he put in a rebound of Alexandre Carrier’s point shot.