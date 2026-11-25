SENATORS (16-6-3) at PANTHERS (13-8-3)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDSI

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens

Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Sammy Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Tyler Boucher

Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Hayden Hodgson (groin)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Brady Tkachuk -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand

Garnet Hathaway -- Lars Eller -- Sandis Vilmanis

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Bokondji Imama

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (neck)

Status report

The Senators will have the same lineup from a 2-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Monday. … Florida coach Paul Maurice said Barkov and Marchand will return to the lineup. Each were out with left knee injuries: Barkov since Oct. 1, Marchand since Oct. 6. The two players were taken off LTIR and IR, respectively, on Wednesday. … The Panthers lost Cole Reinhardt, a forward, on waivers to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. He played in three games for the Panthers after being recalled from Charlotte of the AHL on Oct. 17. … Schwindt, a forward, was placed on waivers Tuesday and will be assigned to Charlotte if he clears.