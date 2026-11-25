SENATORS (16-6-3) at PANTHERS (13-8-3)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDSI
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens
Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Sammy Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Tyler Boucher
Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Hayden Hodgson (groin)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Brady Tkachuk -- Anton Lundell -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
Garnet Hathaway -- Lars Eller -- Sandis Vilmanis
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas
Jacob Markstrom
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Bokondji Imama
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (neck)
Status report
The Senators will have the same lineup from a 2-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Monday. … Florida coach Paul Maurice said Barkov and Marchand will return to the lineup. Each were out with left knee injuries: Barkov since Oct. 1, Marchand since Oct. 6. The two players were taken off LTIR and IR, respectively, on Wednesday. … The Panthers lost Cole Reinhardt, a forward, on waivers to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. He played in three games for the Panthers after being recalled from Charlotte of the AHL on Oct. 17. … Schwindt, a forward, was placed on waivers Tuesday and will be assigned to Charlotte if he clears.