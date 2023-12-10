Kane scores 1st goal with Red Wings in loss to Senators

Giroux, Tarasenko each has 2 points in win; Larkin leaves with upper-body injury for Detroit

Recap: Ottawa Senators @ Detroit Red Wings 12.9.23

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Patrick Kane scored his first goal for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

Kane signed a one-year contract with Detroit on Nov. 28 after having hip resurfacing surgery June 1. He made his Red Wings debut Thursday in a 6-5 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin left the game at 13:50 of the first period with an upper-body injury after a hit from Mathieu Joseph. A stretcher was brought out as Larkin laid motionless in front of the net, but he was able to skate off the ice with assistance.

“Obviously, that’s a really scary situation with him being knocked out, but he was able to leave on his own feet,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “There’s no further update -- he’s still getting evaluated.”

The play happened in a scrum at the edge of the Ottawa crease.

“I was lying on the ground, so I didn’t see what happened,” Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo said. “I finally saw him motionless and you obviously never want to see that. It was pretty scary and I hope he’s good.”

Joseph initially was called for a major, but it was reduced to a minor for roughing after video review. Red Wings forward David Perron received a match penalty on the play for cross-checking Senators defenseman Artem Zub.

“I think the refs probably did the right thing, taking the five-minute call to be able to review it, and they communicated well,” Lalonde said. “They probably did a really good job with that situation, all things considered.”

Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist for Ottawa (11-11-0), which has won three of four. Jakob Chychrun had two assists, and Korpisalo made 30 saves.

“I think we’re consistent in what we’re doing right now,” Giroux said. “They had a couple stretches where they were coming at us, but overall, we played a very consistent 60 minutes.”

OTT@DET: Tarasenko blasts in a one-time PPG

Korpisalo got his 100th NHL victory (100-87-25) in his 235th game.

“I forgot about that,” he said. “It took me a while to get here, but it’s pretty cool and I hope there are many more.”

Alex Lyon allowed four goals on 25 shots in the first two periods for Detroit (14-8-4) before being replaced by James Reimer, who stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief in the third.

Giroux gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 1:57 of the first period on the power play, knocking in a rebound after Lyon’s initial save.

Kane nearly tied the game at 5:50 of the first period, but Korpisalo slid across the crease to make a pad save. The play came as Ottawa killed off back-to-back penalties, including 48 seconds at 5-on-3.

Following Larkin’s injury, Kane scored a 4-on-3 power-play goal to tie it 1-1 at 14:49 of the first.

OTT@DET: Kane nets first goal as a Red Wing with PPG

The Senators took control with three second-period goals.

“I think that was probably the best second period we have played in a long time,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said. “That’s against one of the best second-period teams in the League.”

Tarasenko put the Senators back ahead 2-1 at 3:36 on the power play before Dominik Kubalik made it 3-1 at 8:36, scoring on a one-timer off Joseph’s pass.

Tim Stützle extended it to 4-1 at 18:56, beating Lyon after a pass from Drake Batherson.

Jake Sanderson scored into an empty net from behind his own goal line at 16:35 of the third period for the 5-1 final.

“We scored after the (Larkin injury), so I don’t think that’s where the game got away from us,” Lalonde said. “We were down to nine forwards in a very emotional situation, and then took two penalties early in the second period. That changed the game.”

