Kane scores 1st goal with Red Wings in loss to Senators

Kane signed a one-year contract with Detroit on Nov. 28 after having hip resurfacing surgery June 1. He made his Red Wings debut Thursday in a 6-5 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin left the game at 13:50 of the first period with an upper-body injury after a hit from Mathieu Joseph. A stretcher was brought out as Larkin laid motionless in front of the net, but he was able to skate off the ice with assistance.

“Obviously, that’s a really scary situation with him being knocked out, but he was able to leave on his own feet,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “There’s no further update -- he’s still getting evaluated.”

The play happened in a scrum at the edge of the Ottawa crease.

“I was lying on the ground, so I didn’t see what happened,” Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo said. “I finally saw him motionless and you obviously never want to see that. It was pretty scary and I hope he’s good.”

Joseph initially was called for a major, but it was reduced to a minor for roughing after video review. Red Wings forward David Perron received a match penalty on the play for cross-checking Senators defenseman Artem Zub.

“I think the refs probably did the right thing, taking the five-minute call to be able to review it, and they communicated well,” Lalonde said. “They probably did a really good job with that situation, all things considered.”

Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist for Ottawa (11-11-0), which has won three of four. Jakob Chychrun had two assists, and Korpisalo made 30 saves.

“I think we’re consistent in what we’re doing right now,” Giroux said. “They had a couple stretches where they were coming at us, but overall, we played a very consistent 60 minutes.”