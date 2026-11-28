SENATORS (17-7-3) at HURRICANES (19-3-3)
7 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, SNE, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens
Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Andre Burakovsky -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Samuel Ersson
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Tyler Boucher, Sammy Blais
Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Hayden Hodgson (groin)
Hurricanes projected lineup
William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Nicolas Deslauriers
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)
Status report
The Senators did not hold a morning skate. … Ersson could start after Ullmark made 18 saves in a 6-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. … Ehlers will miss his third straight game, but he participated in the Hurricanes optional morning skate in a yellow noncontact jersey. … Miller is expected to return after missing a 3-1 win at Tampa Bay on Wednesday because of an illness.