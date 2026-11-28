SENATORS (17-7-3) at HURRICANES (19-3-3)

7 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, SNE, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens

Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Andre Burakovsky -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Samuel Ersson

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Carter Yakemchuk, Tyler Boucher, Sammy Blais

Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Hayden Hodgson (groin)

Hurricanes projected lineup

William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Nicolas Deslauriers

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate. … Ersson could start after Ullmark made 18 saves in a 6-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. … Ehlers will miss his third straight game, but he participated in the Hurricanes optional morning skate in a yellow noncontact jersey. … Miller is expected to return after missing a 3-1 win at Tampa Bay on Wednesday because of an illness.