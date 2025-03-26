Thompson scores go-ahead goal in 3rd period, lifts Sabres past Senators 

Forward wins it at 1:23 with 35th of season, Reimer makes 31 saves for Buffalo; Ottawa has lost 3 of 4

Senators at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Tage Thompson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Thompson’s 35th goal of the season put Buffalo in front 3-2 at 1:23 of the third period. Zach Benson won a battle behind the net before sending a backhanded pass to Thompson alone in front, who snuck it under Anton Forsberg’s right arm.

Jacob Bernard-Docker scored his first goal with Buffalo, and James Reimer made 31 saves for the Sabres (29-35-6), who are 4-2-0 in their past six games. The win was coach Lindy Ruff's 600th behind the Buffalo bench.

Brady Tkachuk and David Perron scored for the Senators (37-28-5), who have lost three of four after winning six of seven (6-0-1). Forsberg made 21 saves.

Tkachuk gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead on the power play at 1:35 of the first period. Dylan Cozens got the puck along the left-side boards and sent a centering pass to Drake Batherson in the slot, who slipped a no-look, backhanded pass to Tkachuk for a tap in at the right post.

Jack Quinn tied it 1-1 at 18:31 with a one-timer from the left circle off a turnaround cross-slot pass from JJ Peterka.

Perron collected a loose puck at the bottom of the left circle and roofed it on the power play to put the Senators ahead 2-1 at 7:39 of the second period.

Bernard-Docker, acquired in a trade from Ottawa on March 7, tied it 2-2 at 12:59 with a wrist shot from above the right circle through traffic that beat Forsberg blocker side.

