On Tap: Day 1 of 2025 World Junior Championship

Germany vs. United States (2:30 p.m. ET) -- The U.S., last year's champions, look to repeat as WJC gold medalists for the first time as they start play in Group A at Canadian Tire Centre. Seven players who got into at least one game last year return, led by goalie Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings), who allowed seven goals in six games last year and is considered the best at his position among the 10 teams. The offense likely will be led by an all-Boston College line of Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals), Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) and James Hagens, a candidate to be the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft. The U.S. attack is deep, with forwards Cole Eiserman (New York Islanders), Trevor Connelly (Vegas Golden Knights) and Oliver Moore (Chicago Blackhawks) expected to be big contributors. Germany has one NHL-drafted player, defensive-minded defenseman Norwin Panocha (Buffalo Sabres), and could have a tough time creating offense as its top three scorers from last year won't return. Forward Julius Sumpf (2025 draft eligible), who has 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 29 games for Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, could be the go-to player.

Switzerland vs. Czechia (5 p.m. ET) -- Czechia, playing its opener in Group B, will have seven players back from the team that defeated Finland to win the bronze medal at the 2024 WJC. That includes goalie Michal Hrabal (Utah Hockey Club), who made 28 saves in a 3-2 win against Canada in the quarterfinals but was pulled after allowing two goals on three shots in the first period of the bronze-medal game. This season he has a .917 save percentage as a sophomore at the University of Massachusetts. If he can carry that level of play into this year's tournament Czechia, which finished second at the 2023 WJC, could take home a medal for a third straight tournament for the first time. Switzerland avoided relegation last year with a win against Norway in the preliminary round, and could be in the same situation this year. Switzerland scored 13 goals in five games last year and doesn't have much in the way of returning offense. One player to watch could be forward Leo Braillard (2025 draft eligible), who scored one goal in five games last year and has 12 goals in 24 games this season with Lethbridge of the Western Hockey League. Switzerland also will have the youngest player in the tournament, 15-year-old Jonah Neuenschwander. He has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 26 games for Biel-Bienne's team in Switzerland's junior league and has played five games in National League, the country's top league. He is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.