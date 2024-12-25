On Tap: Day 1 of 2025 World Junior Championship

Thursday is the first day of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held in Ottawa.
On Tap for Day 1
All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN in Canada
Sweden vs. Slovakia (Noon ET) -- Sweden should have ample motivation as it opens Group B play at TD Place. Nine players return from the team that lost 6-2 to the United States in the gold-medal game at the 2024 WJC on home ice in Gothenburg. That includes defenseman Theo Lindstein, a St. Louis Blues prospect who led all defenseman with eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven games. Also one to watch is forward Victor Eklund, an A-rated player in NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list. The 18-year-old has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 24 games with Djurgarden in Allsvenskan, the second-division in Sweden, the most in the league among under-19 players. Slovakia will be led by Dalibor Dvorsky (St. Louis Blues), who was leading Springfield of the American Hockey League with 11 goals in 27 games when he left for the tournament. Slovakia has the scoring to contend for a medal, with Dvorsky joined by forwards Juraj Pekarcik (St. Louis Blues), Daniel Alexander Jencko (2025 draft eligible) and Tomas Pobezal (2025 draft eligible), and defensemen Maxim Strbak (Buffalo Sabres) and Luka Radivojevic keying the attack. Samuel Urban likely will be the No. 1 goalie; he played one game at the 2024 WJC and has three seasons of experience in North America with Sioux City of the United States Hockey League.