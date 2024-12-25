On Tap: Day 1 of 2025 World Junior Championship

Hagens needed to drive United States offense; Martone could be big piece for Canada

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Thursday is the first day of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held in Ottawa.

On Tap for Day 1

All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN in Canada

Sweden vs. Slovakia (Noon ET) -- Sweden should have ample motivation as it opens Group B play at TD Place. Nine players return from the team that lost 6-2 to the United States in the gold-medal game at the 2024 WJC on home ice in Gothenburg. That includes defenseman Theo Lindstein, a St. Louis Blues prospect who led all defenseman with eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven games. Also one to watch is forward Victor Eklund, an A-rated player in NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list. The 18-year-old has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 24 games with Djurgarden in Allsvenskan, the second-division in Sweden, the most in the league among under-19 players. Slovakia will be led by Dalibor Dvorsky (St. Louis Blues), who was leading Springfield of the American Hockey League with 11 goals in 27 games when he left for the tournament. Slovakia has the scoring to contend for a medal, with Dvorsky joined by forwards Juraj Pekarcik (St. Louis Blues), Daniel Alexander Jencko (2025 draft eligible) and Tomas Pobezal (2025 draft eligible), and defensemen Maxim Strbak (Buffalo Sabres) and Luka Radivojevic keying the attack. Samuel Urban likely will be the No. 1 goalie; he played one game at the 2024 WJC and has three seasons of experience in North America with Sioux City of the United States Hockey League.

Germany vs. United States (2:30 p.m. ET) -- The U.S., last year's champions, look to repeat as WJC gold medalists for the first time as they start play in Group A at Canadian Tire Centre. Seven players who got into at least one game last year return, led by goalie Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings), who allowed seven goals in six games last year and is considered the best at his position among the 10 teams. The offense likely will be led by an all-Boston College line of Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals), Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) and James Hagens, a candidate to be the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft. The U.S. attack is deep, with forwards Cole Eiserman (New York Islanders), Trevor Connelly (Vegas Golden Knights) and Oliver Moore (Chicago Blackhawks) expected to be big contributors. Germany has one NHL-drafted player, defensive-minded defenseman Norwin Panocha (Buffalo Sabres), and could have a tough time creating offense as its top three scorers from last year won't return. Forward Julius Sumpf (2025 draft eligible), who has 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 29 games for Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, could be the go-to player.

Switzerland vs. Czechia (5 p.m. ET) -- Czechia, playing its opener in Group B, will have seven players back from the team that defeated Finland to win the bronze medal at the 2024 WJC. That includes goalie Michal Hrabal (Utah Hockey Club), who made 28 saves in a 3-2 win against Canada in the quarterfinals but was pulled after allowing two goals on three shots in the first period of the bronze-medal game. This season he has a .917 save percentage as a sophomore at the University of Massachusetts. If he can carry that level of play into this year's tournament Czechia, which finished second at the 2023 WJC, could take home a medal for a third straight tournament for the first time. Switzerland avoided relegation last year with a win against Norway in the preliminary round, and could be in the same situation this year. Switzerland scored 13 goals in five games last year and doesn't have much in the way of returning offense. One player to watch could be forward Leo Braillard (2025 draft eligible), who scored one goal in five games last year and has 12 goals in 24 games this season with Lethbridge of the Western Hockey League. Switzerland also will have the youngest player in the tournament, 15-year-old Jonah Neuenschwander. He has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 26 games for Biel-Bienne's team in Switzerland's junior league and has played five games in National League, the country's top league. He is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

Canada vs. Finland (7:30 p.m. ET) -- Canada should have ample motivation entering their Group A opener, playing at home after last year's loss to Czechia in the quarterfinals and fifth-place finish. Canada has 10 first-round NHL draft picks on its roster, but its three players yet to be drafted that could have giant impacts. Forward Porter Martone and defenseman Matthew Schaefer are expected to be among the top four picks at the 2025 NHL Draft. Martone (6-3, 208) is a physical force who is second in the Ontario Hockey League with 54 points (21 goals, 33 assists) in 26 games as captain with Brampton. Schaefer is an offensive dynamo who might be the best skater in this year's draft; he has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 17 OHL games with Erie. And then there's Gavin McKenna, who turned 17 on Dec. 20 and leads the Western Hockey League with 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) in 30 games with Medicine Hat, and is the projected No. 1 pick of the 2026 NHL Draft. Finland will play its typical grinding style but should get big offensive contributions from forwards Konsta Helenius (Buffalo Sabres) and Kasper Halttunen (San Jose Sharks), each of whom played on last year's fourth-place team and have played in the American Hockey League this season.

