2025 WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Dec. 26

Sweden 5, Slovakia 2

United States 10, Germany 4

Czechia 5, Switzerland 1

Canada 4, Finland 0

Dec. 27

Slovakia 2, Switzerland 1

Finland 3, Germany 1

Sweden 8, Kazakhstan 1

Latvia 3, Canada 2 (SO)

Dec. 28

Czechia 14, Kazakhstan 2

United States 5, Latvia 1

Dec. 29

Sweden 7, Switzerland 5

Finland 4, United States 3 (OT)

Czechia 4, Slovakia 2

Canada 3, Germany 0

Dec. 30

Slovakia, 5, Kazakhstan 4 (OT)

Latvia 4, Germany 3 (OT)

Dec. 31

Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan (Noon ET; NHLN, TSN)

Latvia vs. Finland (2:30 p.m. ET; TSN4) [Note: NHLN will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 1]

Czechia vs. Sweden (5 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN)

United States vs. Canada (8 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN)

Jan. 2

Quarterfinal 1 (Noon ET; NHLN, TSN)

Quarterfinal 2 (2:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5)

Quarterfinal 3 (5 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN)

Quarterfinal 4 (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN)

Jan. 4

Semifinal 1 (3:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN)

Semifinal 2 (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN)

Jan. 5

Third-place game (3:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN)

Championship game (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN)