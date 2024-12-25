Blues to have NHL-high 9 prospects at 2025 World Junior Championship

Predators, Kraken with 8 players each in tournament, which begins Thursday

stl-stenberg-lindstein

© Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

The St. Louis Blues feel the organization has the right plan in place for a productive future, according to assistant general manager Tim Taylor.

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship will give fans a chance to see an NHL-high nine pieces of that plan in action.

For the second straight year, the Blues will have the most prospects at the elite international tournament for under-20 players.

"It obviously shows them that we're heading in the right direction, that our path ... we have a plan, and the plan seems to be going in the right direction right now with these nine players," Taylor said. "We're hoping that these players obviously make the Blues and the NHL in the next year and years to come."

The Blues had seven prospects at the 2024 WJC, and five of them will be back for the 2025 edition, which will be held in Ottawa from Thursday through Jan. 5. All games will be televised on NHL Network in the United States and TSN in Canada.

Among that group are St. Louis’ three first-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft: Slovakia forward Dalibor Dvorsky (No. 10), and Sweden teammates Otto Stenberg (No. 25), a forward, and Theo Lindstein (No. 29), a defenseman.

Dvorsky had six points (three goals, three assists) in five games last year and will be playing in his fourth WJC.

The 19-year-old led Springfield of the American Hockey League with 11 goals and was tied for first with 21 points in 27 games when he left for the tournament.

"He's had a great first half in the AHL, really finding his feet as a top player in the AHL," Taylor said. "He's scoring some big-time goals for our team in Springfield, and he's a big player. We put a lot of responsibility on him. Looking forward to seeing what he has for the second half. We want to see what he could do here at center stage of a big tournament, and see him come back with lots of confidence. We'd like to see him dominate there, to be quite honest."

Stenberg and Lindstein had big roles in helping Sweden win the silver medal at the 2024 WJC. Stenberg was second on Sweden with five goals in seven games, and Lindstein led WJC defensemen with eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven games.

"At that age, not too many times do you get to experience having 18,000-20,000 people in a building that has the same atmosphere that you have during an NHL game," Taylor said. "The World Junior allows that full experience for these players. ... So it's another great opportunity for these guys to grow and learn, experience and go through these tough and hard times, especially in game situations like the tough ones they're going to play at the World Juniors."

Defenseman Adam Jiricek, selected by the Blues in the first round (No. 16) of the 2024 NHL Draft, sustained a knee injury in the first game of the 2024 WJC with Czechia that kept him out until he returned Nov. 1 with Brantford of the Ontario Hockey League. But in his fourth game back he sustained another injury, which sidelined him for five weeks. He returned Dec. 13, and two days later, in his second and final game before leaving for the WJC, scored two goals against Kingston.

"This is a big tournament for him," Taylor said. "He was really excited. Gave him some motivation from his last injury to get back, try and be ready for this tournament. ... I'm excited for him because he has put the work in, and it's been a long haul for him, over nine months of rehab from the first injury and another five weeks from the second one. He's excited to play, and I'm excited to watch him."

Jiricek will be one of four Blues prospects playing for Czechia, along with forwards Adam Jecho, Ondrej Kos and Jakub Stancl.

Forward Juraj Pekarcik will join Dvorsky with Slovakia, and defenseman Colin Ralph will play for the United States.

"There's steppingstones, in all their careers, and this is a step in the right direction for their development to play in big-time games and a big tournament like this, where everyone in all their countries are watching," Taylor said. "In Canada, it's going to be sold out in these venues. This is a real good steppingstone to all their careers and what's ahead of them. We hope all nine guys will play with the Blues and one day hold up the Stanley Cup for us."

The Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken each will have eight prospects at the WJC, followed by the Buffalo Sabres with six. In all, 31 of the 32 teams will have at least one player taking part in the WJC; the Boston Bruins do not have a prospect in the tournament.

CANADA

Goalies
Carson Bjarnason, Brandon, WHL (Philadelphia Flyers)
Carter George, Owen Sound, OHL (Los Angeles Kings)
Jack Ivankovic, Brampton, OHL (2025 draft eligible)

Defensemen
Beau Akey, Barrie, OHL (Edmonton Oilers)
Oliver Bonk, London, OHL (Philadelphia Flyers)
Sam Dickinson, London, OHL (San Jose Sharks)
Andrew Gibson, Sault Ste. Marie, OHL (Nashville Predators)
Tanner Molendyk, Saskatoon, WHL (Nashville Predators)
Sawyer Mynio, Seattle, WHL (Vancouver Canucks)
Caden Price, Kelowna, WHL (Seattle Kraken)
Matthew Schaefer, Erie, OHL (2025 draft eligible)

Forwards
Cole Beaudoin, Barrie, OHL (Utah Hockey Club)
Mathieu Cataford, Rimouski, QMJHL (Vegas Golden Knights)
Berkly Catton, Spokane, WHL (Seattle Kraken)
Easton Cowan, London, OHL (Toronto Maple Leafs)
Ethan Gauthier, Drummondville, QMJHL (Tampa Bay Lightning)
Tanner Howe, Calgary, WHL (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Jett Luchanko, Guelph, OHL (Philadelphia Flyers)
Porter Martone, Brampton, OHL (2025 draft eligible)
Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat, WHL (2026 draft eligible)
Bradly Nadeau, Chicago, AHL (Carolina Hurricanes)
Luca Pinelli, Ottawa, OHL (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Carson Rehkopf, Brampton, OHL (Seattle Kraken)
Calum Ritchie, Oshawa, OHL (Colorado Avalanche)
Brayden Yager, Lethbridge, WHL (Winnipeg Jets)

CZECHIA

Goalies
Michael Hrabal, Massachusetts, NCAA (Utah Hockey Club)
Jan Kavan, Brno, Czech Extraliga (2025 draft eligible)
Jakub Milota, Cape Breton, QMJHL (Nashville Predators)

Defensemen
Jakub Dvorak, Ontario, AHL (Los Angeles Kings)
Jakub Fibigr, Brampton, OHL (Seattle Kraken)
Tomas Galvas, Liberec, Czech Extraliga (2025 draft eligible)
Vojtech Husinecky, Chomutov, Czech 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
Adam Jiricek, Brantford, OHL (St. Louis Blues)
Matteo Koci, Kamloops, WHL (2025 draft eligible)
Vojtech Port, Lethbridge, WHL (Anaheim Ducks)
Marek Rocak, Kelowna, WHL (2025 draft eligible)
Patrik Volas, Trinec Jr., Czech Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)

Forwards
Vojtech Cihar, Karlovy Vary, Czech Extraliga (2025 draft eligible)
Jiri Felcman, Langnau, National League (Chicago Blackhawks)
Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton, WHL (Toronto Maple Leafs)
Vojtech Hradec, Mlada Boleslav, Czech Extraliga (Utah Hockey Club)
Adam Jecho, Edmonton, WHL (St. Louis Blues)
Ondrej Kos, Ilves, Liiga (St. Louis Blues)
Matej Mastalirsky, Litvinov, Czech Extraliga (2025 draft eligible)
Adam Novotny, Mountfield, Czech Extraliga (2026 draft eligible)
Dominik Petr, Brandon, WHL (2025 draft eligible)
Eduard Sale, Coachella Valley, AHL (Seattle Kraken)
Petr Sikora, Trinec, Czech Extraliga (Washington Capitals)
Pavel Simek, Rimouski, QMJHL (2025 draft eligible)
Jakub Stancl, Kelowna, WHL (St. Louis Blues)
Richard Zemlicka, Saipa Jr., Finland Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Adam Zidlicky, Brampton, OHL (2025 draft eligible)

FINLAND

Goalies
Petteri Rimpinen, K-Espoo, Liiga (2025 draft eligible)
Kim Saarinen, HPK, Liiga (Seattle Kraken)
Noa Vali, TPS, Liiga (2025 draft eligible)

Defensemen
Mitja Jokinen, TPS, Liiga (2025 draft eligible)
Kalle Kangas, HPK, Liiga (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Aron Kiviharju, HIFK, Liiga (Minnesota Wild)
Daniel Nieminen, Pelicans, Liiga (2025 draft eligible)
Emil Pieniniemi, Kingston, OHL (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Sebastian Soini, Ilves Jr., Finland Jr. league (Minnesota Wild)
Arttu Tuhkala, Lulea Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Veeti Vaisanen, Medicine Hat, WHL (Utah Hockey Club)

Forwards
Arttu Alasiurua, Karpat, Liiga (2025 draft eligible)
Kasper Halttunen, London, OHL (San Jose Sharks)
Konsta Helenius, Rochester, AHL (Buffalo Sabres)
Emil Hemming, Barrie, OHL (Dallas Stars)
Topias Hynninen, Jukurit, Liiga (2025 draft eligible)
Jesse Kiiskinen, HPK, Liiga (Detroit Red Wings)
Rasmus Kumpulainen, Pelicans, Liiga (Minnesota Wild)
Tom Leppa, Michigan Tech, NCAA (2025 draft eligible)
Julius Miettinen, Everett, WHL (Seattle Kraken)
Jesse Nurmi, London, OHL (New York Islanders)
Benjamin Rautiainen, Tappara, Liiga (2025 draft eligible)
Heikki Ruohonen, Dubuque, USHL (Philadelphia Flyers)
Joona Saarelainen, Kalpa, Liiga (Tampa Bay Lightning)
Tuomas Uronen, Kingston, OHL (Vegas Golden Knights)
Roope Vesterinen, HPK, Liiga (2025 draft eligible)

GERMANY

Goalies
Leon Humer, Dusseldorf, GER (2025 draft eligible)
Nico Pertuch, Ingolstadt, GER (2025 draft eligible)
Linus Vieillard, Eisbaren Berlin Jr., Germany Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)

Defensemen
Carlos Handel, Halifax, QMJHL (2025 draft eligible)
Max Hense, Koln Jr., Germany Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Rio Kaiser, Eisbaren Berlin, GER (2025 draft eligible)
Kilian Kuhnhauser, Rosenheim, Germany 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
Paul Mayer, Mannheim Jr., Germany Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Lua Niehus, Lowen Frankfurt, GER (2025 draft eligible)
Norwin Panocha, Green Bay, USHL (Buffalo Sabres)
Edwin Tropmann, Koln, GER (2025 draft eligible)

Forwards
Lenny Boos, Dusseldorf, GER (2025 draft eligible)
Linus Brandl, Landshut, Germany 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
Timo Kose, Regensburg, Germany 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
David Lewandowski, Saskatoon, WHL (2025 draft eligible)
Nick Maul, Munchen, GER (2025 draft eligible)
Marco Munzenberger, Koln, GER (2025 draft eligible)
Elias Pul, Weiden, Germany 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
Timo Ruckdaschel, Wolfsburg, GER (2025 draft eligible)
Clemens Sager, Kassel, Germany 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
Noah Samanski, Powell River, BCHL (2025 draft eligible)
Maxim Schafer, Eisbaren Berlin, GER (2025 draft eligible)
Tobias Schwarz, Landshut, Germany 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
Simon Seidl, Landshut, Germany 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
Julius Sumpf, Moncton, QMJHL (2025 draft eligible)
Paul Vinzens, Munchen, GER (2025 draft eligible)

KAZAKHSTAN

Goalies
Jokhar Dudarkiyev, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Danil Lytkin, Barys Astana U18, Russia Jr. U-18 league (2025 draft eligible)
Vladimir Nikitin, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (Ottawa Senators)

Defensemen
Danila Belyakov, MHK Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan U-20 league (2025 draft eligible)
Roman Bolshedvorsky, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Sanzhar Ibragim, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Beibarys Orazov, Barys Astana, KHL (2025 draft eligible)
Gleb Reshetko, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Danial Shakshakbayev, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Mstislav Shipilin, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Aslan Zhusupbekov, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)

Forwards
Abzal Alibek, Des Moines, USHL (2025 draft eligible)
Adil Beisembayev, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Artur Gross, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Kirill Kankin, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Alexander Kim, Bismarck, NAHL (2025 draft eligible)
Vladimir Korchagin, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Yegor Levkovets, MHK Barys Astana, Kazakhstan U-20 league (2025 draft eligible)
Kirill Lyapunov, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Alexander Migunov, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Davlat Nurkenov, Assat Jr., Finland Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Asanali Ruslanuly, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Assanali Sarkenov, Spokane, WHL (2025 draft eligible)
Nikita Sitnikov, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Semyon Simonov, Snezhnye Barsy Astana, Russia Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)

LATVIA

Goalies
Janis Fecers, Herning, DEN (2025 draft eligible)
Nils Roberts Maurins, Sodertalje Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Aksels Ozols, Zemgale, LAT (2025 draft eligible)

Defensemen
Oskars Briedis, Zemgale, LAT (2025 draft eligible)
Viktors Kurbaka, Trinec Jr., Czech Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Aleks Leonovs, Zemgale, LAT (2025 draft eligible)
Bruno Petrovics, JYP Jr., Finland Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Darels Uljanskis, AIK Jr., Sweden Jr. league (Anaheim Ducks)
Kristers Urbanovics, Karpat Jr., Finland Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)

Forwards
Kristers Ansons, Mogo, LAT (2025 draft eligible)
Valdis Dommers, Mountfield HK Jr., Czech Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Roberts Gasuns, Oskarshamn Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Davids Livsics, Roki Jr., Finland Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Toms Mots, Zemgale, LAT (2025 draft eligible)
Valters Niedrajs, Oskarshamn Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Bruno Osmanis, Bjorkloven, Sweden 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
Rauls Ozollapa, Prerov Jr., Czech Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Maksims Pumpins, Pardubice Jr., Czech Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Daniels Serkins, Bern Jr., Swiss Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Markus Sieradzkis, Bjorkloven Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Dags Terauds, Kloten Jr., Swiss Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)

SLOVAKIA

Goalies
Alan Lendak, Fargo, USHL (2025 draft eligible)
Michal Pradel, Slovakia U-18, Slovakia 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
Samuel Urban, Sioux City, USHL (2025 draft eligible)

Defensemen
Richard Baran, Des Moines, USHL (2025 draft eligible)
Samuel Barcik, Spisska Nova Ves, Slovak Extraliga (2025 draft eligible)
Adam Belusko, Brandon, WHL (2025 draft eligible)
Jakub Chromiak, Kitchener, OHL (2025 draft eligible)
Tomas Kralovic, Bratislava, Slovak Extraliga (2025 draft eligible)
Samuel Kupec, Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL (2025 draft eligible)
Milan Pisoja, Michalovce, Slovak Extraliga (2025 draft eligible)
Luka Radivojevic, Muskegon, USHL (2025 draft eligible)
Maxim Strbak, Michigan State, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres)
Peter Valent, Quebec, QMJHL (2025 draft eligible)

Forwards
Adam Cedzo, Frydek-Mistek, Czech 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
Jan Chovan, Tappara Jr, Finland Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Peter Cisar, Fargo, USHL (2025 draft eligible)
Frantisek Dej, Trencin, Slovak Extraliga (2025 draft eligible)
Dalibor Dvorsky, Springfield, AHL (St. Louis Blues)
Robert Fedor, Michalovce, Slovak Extraliga (2025 draft eligible)
Daniel Alexander Jencko, Massachusetts, NCAA (2025 draft eligible)
Lukas Klecka, Sodertalje Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Roman Kukumberg, Bratislava, Slovak Extraliga (2025 draft eligible)
Andrej Paricka, Shreveport, NAHL (2025 draft eligible)
Juraj Pekarcik, Moncton, QMJHL (St. Louis Blues)
Tobias Pitka, Victoria, BCHL (2025 draft eligible)
Tomas Pobezal, Nitra, Slovak Extraliga (2025 draft eligible)
Miroslav Satan, Sioux Falls, USHL (Washington Capitals)
Tobias Tomik, Trencin, Slovak Extraliga (2026 draft eligible)
Matus Vojtech, Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovak Extraliga (2025 draft eligible)

SWEDEN

Goalies
Marcus Gidlof, Leksand, SHL (New York Islanders)
Melvin Strahl, Youngstown, USHL (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Melker Thelin, Bjorkloven, Sweden 2nd division (Utah Hockey Club)

Defensemen
Rasmus Bergqvist, Skelleftea, SHL (Montreal Canadiens)
Wilhelm Hallquisth, HV71, SHL (2025 draft eligible)
Axel Hurtig, Calgary, WHL (Calgary Flames)
Viggo Gustafsson, Timra, SHL (Nashville Predators)
Theo Lindstein, Brynas, SHL (St. Louis Blues)
Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Skelleftea, SHL (Detroit Red Wings)
Tom Willander, Boston University, NCAA (Vancouver Canucks)

Forwards
Dennis Altorn, Leksand, SHL (2025 draft eligible)
Jack Berglund, Farjestad, SHL (Philadelphia Flyers)
David Edstrom, Frolunda, SHL (Nashville Predators)
Victor Eklund, Djurgarden, Sweden 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
Linus Eriksson, Djurgarden, Sweden 2nd division (Florida Panthers)
Zeb Forsfjall, Skelleftea, SHL (Seattle Kraken)
David Granberg, Lulea, SHL (2025 draft eligible)
Isac Hedqvist, Lulea, SHL (2025 draft eligible)
Felix Nilsson, Rogle, SHL (Nashville Predators)
Otto Stenberg, Malmo, SHL (St. Louis Blues)
Herman Traff, HV71, SHL (New Jersey Devils)
Felix Unger Sorum, Chicago, AHL (Carolina Hurricanes)
Oskar Vuollet, Skelleftea, SHL (Carolina Hurricanes)
Anton Wahlberg, Rochester, AHL (Buffalo Sabres)

SWITZERLAND

Goalies
Ewan Huet, Regina, WHL (2025 draft eligible)
Christian Kirsch, Green Bay, USHL (San Jose Sharks)
Elijah Neuenschwander, Chur, Swiss 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)

Defensemen
Nic Balestra, Zug Jr., Swiss Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Timo Bunzli, Zurich, National League (2025 draft eligible)
Aris Hafliger, Bellinzona Snakes, Swiss 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
Ludvig Johnson, Zug Jr., Swiss Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Leon Muggli, Zug, National League (Washington Capitals)
Nils Rhyn, Bern, National League (2025 draft eligible)
Basile Sansonnens, Rimouski, QMJHL (Vancouver Canucks)
Eric Schneller, Geneve, National League (2025 draft eligible)
Daniil Ustinkov, GCK Zurich, Swiss 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)

Forwards
Robin Antenen, Zug, National League (2025 draft eligible)
Leo Braillard, Lethbridge, WHL (2025 draft eligible)
Jan Dorthe, Fribourg, National League (2025 draft eligible)
Alain Graf, Bern, National League (2025 draft eligible)
Rico Gredig, Davos, National League (New York Rangers)
Kimo Gruber, GCK Zurich, Swiss 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
Andro Kaderli, Leksand Jr., Sweden Jr. league (2025 draft eligible)
Endo Meier, GCK Zurich, Swiss 2nd division (2025 draft eligible)
Rafael Meier, Kloten, National League (2025 draft eligible)
Simon Meier, Penticton, BCHL (2025 draft eligible)
Jonah Neuenschwander, Biel-Bienne Jr., Swiss junior league (2027 draft eligible)
Jamiro Reber, HV71, SHL (2025 draft eligible)
Lars Steiner, Rouyn-Noranda, QMJHL (2026 draft eligible)
Loris Wey, Zug, National League (2025 draft eligible)

UNITED STATES

Goalies
Trey Augustine, Michigan State, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings)
Samuel Hillebrandt, Barrie, OHL (2025 draft eligible)
Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan, NCAA (Los Angeles Kings)

Defensemen
Zeev Buium, Denver, NCAA (Minnesota Wild)
Paul Fischer, Notre Dame, NCAA (Edmonton Oilers)
Drew Fortescue, Boston College, NCAA (New York Rangers)
Logan Hensler, Wisconsin, NCAA (2025 draft eligible)
Cole Hutson, Boston University, NCAA (Washington Capitals)
Adam Kleber, Minnesota Duluth, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres)
Aram Minnetian, Boston College, NCAA (Dallas Stars)
Colin Ralph, St. Cloud State, NCAA (St. Louis Blues)

Forwards
Austin Burnevik, St. Cloud State, NCAA (Anaheim Ducks)
Trevor Connelly, Providence, NCAA (Vegas Golden Knights)
Cole Eiserman, Boston University, NCAA (New York Islanders)
James Hagens, Boston College, NCAA (2025 draft eligible)
Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NCAA (Washington Capitals)
Oliver Moore, Minnesota, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks)
Danny Nelson, Notre Dame, NCAA (New York Islanders)
Gabe Perreault, Boston College, NCAA (New York Rangers)
Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings)
Teddy Stiga, Boston College, NCAA (Nashville Predators)
Brandon Svoboda, Boston University, NCAA (San Jose Sharks)
Carey Terrance, Erie, OHL (Anaheim Ducks)
Joey Willis, Saginaw, OHL (Nashville Predators)
Brodie Ziemer, Minnesota, NCAA (Buffalo Sabres)

NHL PROSPECTS ON WJC ROSTERS

St. Louis Blues (9): CZE- Adam Jecho, F; Adam Jiricek, D; Ondrej Kos, F; Jakub Stancl, F; SWE- Theo Lindstein, D; Otto Stenberg, F; SVK- Dalibor Dvorsky, F; Juraj Pekarcik, F; USA- Colin Ralph, D

Nashville Predators (8): CAN- Andrew Gibson, D; Tanner Molendyk, D; CZE- Jakub Milota, G; SWE- David Edstrom, F; Viggo Gustafsson, D; Felix Nilsson, F; USA- Teddy Stiga, F; Joey Willis, F

Seattle Kraken (8): CAN- Berkly Catton, F; Caden Price, D; Carson Rehkopf, F; CZE- Jakub Fibigr, D; Eduard Sale, F; SWE- Zeb Forsfjall, F; FIN- Julius Miettinen, F; Kim Saarinen, G

Buffalo Sabres (6): FIN- Konsta Helenius, F; GER- Norwin Panocha, D; SVK- Maxim Strbak, D; SWE- Anton Wahlberg, F; USA- Adam Kleber, D; Brodie Ziemer, F

Philadelphia Flyers (5): CAN- Carson Bjarnason, G; Oliver Bonk, D; Jett Luchanko, F; FIN- Heikki Ruohonen, F; SWE- Jack Berglund, F

Utah Hockey Club (5): CAN- Cole Beaudoin, F; CZE- Michael Hrabal, G; Vojtech Hradec, F; FIN- Veeti Vaisanen, D; SWE- Melker Thelin, G

Washington Capitals (5): CZE- Petr Sikora, F; SVK- Miroslav Satan, F; SUI- Leon Muggli, D; USA- Cole Hutson, D; Ryan Leonard, F

Anaheim Ducks (4): CZE- Vojtech Port, D; LAT- Darels Uljanskis, D; USA- Austin Burnevik, F; Carey Terrance, F

Detroit Red Wings (4): FIN- Jesse Kiiskinen, F; SWE- Axel Sandin-Pellikka, D; USA- Trey Augustine, G; Max Plante, F

Minnesota Wild (4): FIN- Aron Kiviharju, D; Rasmus Kumpulainen, F; Sebastian Soini, D; USA- Zeev Buium, D

New York Islanders (4): FIN- Jesse Nurmi, F; SWE- Marcus Gidlof, G; USA- Cole Eiserman, F; Danny Nelson, F

San Jose Sharks (4): CAN- Sam Dickinson, D; FIN- Kasper Halttunen, F; SUI- Christian Kirsch, G; USA- Brandon Svoboda, F

Carolina Hurricanes (3): CAN- Bradly Nadeau, F; SWE- Felix Unger Sorum, F; Oskar Vuollet, F

Los Angeles Kings (3): CAN- Carter George, G; CZE- Jakub Dvorak, D; USA- Hampton Slukynsky, G

New York Rangers (3): SUI- Rico Gredig, F; USA- Drew Fortescue, D; Gabe Perreault, F

Pittsburgh Penguins (3): CAN- Tanner Howe, F; FIN- Kalle Kangas, D; Emil Pieniniemi, D

Vancouver Canucks (3): CAN- Sawyer Mynio, D; SWE- Tom Willander, D; SUI- Basile Sansonnens, D

Vegas Golden Knights (3): CAN- Mathieu Cataford, F; FIN- Tuomas Uronen, F; USA- Trevor Connelly, F

Chicago Blackhawks (2): CZE- Jiri Felcman, F; USA- Oliver Moore, F

Columbus Blue Jackets (2): CAN- Luca Pinelli, F; SWE- Melvin Strahl, G

Dallas Stars (2): FIN- Emil Hemming, F; USA- Aram Minnetian, D

Edmonton Oilers (2): CAN- Beau Akey, D; USA- Paul Fischer, D

Tampa Bay Lightning (2): CAN- Ethan Gauthier, F; FIN- Joona Saarelainen, F

Toronto Maple Leafs (2): CAN- Easton Cowan, F; CZE- Miroslav Holinka, F

Calgary Flames (1): SWE- Axel Hurtig, D

Colorado Avalanche (1): CAN- Calum Ritchie, F

Florida Panthers (1): SWE- Linus Eriksson, F

Montreal Canadiens (1): SWE- Rasmus Bergqvist, D

New Jersey Devils (1): SWE- Herman Traff, F

Ottawa Senators (1): KAZ- Vladimir Nikitin, G

Winnipeg Jets (1): CAN- Brayden Yager, F

Related Content

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

2025 World Junior Championship Group A preview

2025 World Junior Championship Group B preview

Hagens, Martone, Schaefer among top 2025 NHL Draft prospects to watch at World Juniors

Latest News

Mailbag: Canucks’ tenuous grip on playoff spot; Capitals quick retool

On Tap: Day 1 of 2025 World Junior Championship

Rangers excelled on Christmas Day for 2 decades

2025 World Junior Championship predictions

2024 was memorable, emotional year for hockey world

Vlasic ready to go from backyard rink in Chicago suburb to Winter Classic

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Germany at WJC

2025 World Junior Championship Group B preview

NHL.com writers share favorite moments of 2024

NHL Morning Skate for December 24

Hertl has goal, assist, Golden Knights top Ducks

Pettersson scores twice in 44 seconds, Canucks hold off Sharks

Hintz, Benn each scores goal to lift Stars past Utah Hockey Club

Crosby honored to tie Lemieux for Penguins’ career assist record

Faber breaks tie in 3rd, Wild edge Blackhawks to end 4-game skid

Marchessault has 3 points, Predators defeat Hurricanes

Coaches' navigation of Christmas break can set tone for strong 2nd half 

'Biz' talks TNT, Winter Classic in Q&A