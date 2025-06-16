Barkov 'just has everything' in latest Stanley Cup run for Panthers

Captain's play stands out against Oilers' McDavid with Florida 1 win from repeat

Barkov_Skinner

© Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The questions about Aleksander Barkov's play during the Stanley Cup Final have focused mostly on the Florida Panthers captain's point production.

In helping the Panthers move within one win of repeating as Stanley Cup champions, though, Barkov has provided another reminder that goals and assists aren't the best way to measure his impact.

Or what he focuses on.

"The main focus is trying to do everything I can to help the team to win," the 29-year-old center said Monday. "And that’s about it."

That will be all that's on Barkov’s mind again when the Panthers try to close out the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

For the record, Barkov has three assists through the first five games of the Final, all coming in the past two games. When Panthers coach Paul Maurice was asked last week about Barkov not having a point in the first two games, he jokingly replied, "We're trading him."

That's because Maurice is well aware that Barkov's importance goes well beyond points. Barkov has won the Selke Trophy as the top defensive forward in the NHL three times, including this season, and has been putting on a master class in how to defend against Oilers star center Connor McDavid as the Cup Final has progressed.

McDavid's third-period goal in Florida's 5-2 victory in Game 5 in Edmonton is his lone even-strength point in the past three games, and he has a minus-3 rating during that stretch.

McDavid's only other point in those three games was a power-play assist during Game 4 in Florida, when Edmonton overcame a 3-0 first-period deficit to win 5-4 in overtime. The winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season (though Florida won the Cup), McDavid always is going to create scoring chances. But he's having a harder time doing it in the games on the road when Florida has last change and can match Barkov against him more easily.

FLA@NYI: Barkov scores deflection PPG in 2nd period

McDavid has no even-strength points in his past three Cup Final games at Florida, including the Panthers' 2-1 Cup-clinching victory in Game 7 last season, despite averaging 25:24 in ice time.

"He's an unbelievable player," Barkov said. "He's probably the best player of our generation. You have to be aware of him every single time he's on the ice and you have to try to take the space away from him as much as possible and stuff like that. But at the same time, you just concentrate on your own game, your own team game, and play that as well as possible."

Of course, it takes more than just Barkov to slow down McDavid. Barkov's linemates, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart, and the defensemen, usually the pair of Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad, also play important roles, along with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

"Whether you're out there against Barkov or anybody else, it's difficult," said McDavid, who is tied with teammate Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead with 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 21 playoff games. "They play a really, really solid brand of hockey. … They don't make it easy on you."

Barkov sets the tone for the entire team, though.

"When the captain of your team wins Selke awards, that's the foundation of your game." Maurice said.

Barkov is highly skilled offensively too. He's tied for third on the Panthers with 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 22 playoff games, two points behind Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk for the Florida lead.

Barkov's dazzling stickhandling and backhand feed to set up Verhaeghe's winning goal in Florida's series-clinching 5-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final got far more attention than any plays he's made against McDavid during the Cup Final. The defensive part of his game never is overlooked in the Panthers locker room, though.

"You don't beat him very often because he doesn't cheat the game and then his talent just takes over," Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues said. “He’s got a long, elite stick. So if you feel like you beat him, his stick is there to recover and for the most part he can skate with you and he's so long and big (6-foot-3, 214 pounds) that you’re never going to bully him.

"He just has everything."

Barkov received another honor Monday when he was one of six players named to Finland's preliminary roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Barkov, who played for Finland at the 2014 Sochi Olympics when he was 18, said it was "my dream as a kid" to play in the Olympics.

Right now, though, his full attention is focused on another dream. He was the first captain from Finland to lift the Stanley Cup last season and wasn't satisfied with doing it once.

"That's exactly where you want to be and what you dream about since you were a little kid," Barkov said of being one win from the Cup again. "So, we're privileged and honored to be in this situation and never take it for granted. Every single day for us we're living the dream."

Related Content

Finland names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Tkachuk 'feeling the best I've felt' for Panthers heading into Game 6 of Cup Final

Bobrovsky steady presence for Panthers during Stanley Cup repeat bid

Aleksander Barkov is joined by Billy Jaffe

Latest News

Oilers eager to get out of 'another difficult spot' in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Oilers must handle Panthers' forecheck, grab lead in Game 6 of Cup Final

McDavid can’t rescue Oilers all by himself in Game 6, Final

Oilers not ready to name starting goalie for Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Cormier embracing role as Panthers’ 3rd-string goalie in Final 

Tkachuk 'feeling the best I've felt' for Panthers heading into Game 6 of Cup Final

United States names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Canada names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

France, Italy each names 1st 6 players on preliminary Olympics roster

Denmark names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Slovakia names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Germany names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Switzerland names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Czechia names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Sweden names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Finland names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster

Latvia names 1st 6 players to preliminary Olympics roster