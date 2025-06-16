Oilers eager to get out of 'another difficult spot' in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Edmonton Oilers are accustomed to adversity.

That's why they don't feel uncomfortable facing elimination in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"These are exciting, this is fun," forward Corey Perry said after practice Monday. "We said all season we don't do it the easy way. We've always taken it and made it the hard way and that's our approach."

Just like it in the Cup Final a year ago, Edmonton trails Florida 3-2 in the best-of-7 series, although the manner of getting to Game 6 and the venue has changed. Last season, the Oilers lost the first three games, then won the next three to force a Game 7, a 2-1 loss in Florida.

This season, Edmonton was in position to take the lead in the series, but started slow in Game 5 on Saturday and lost 5-2.

If necessary, Game 7 would be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Friday.

"Our backs are against the wall, and after a disappointing game all around you have to bounce back," Perry said. "It's the playoffs -- if you don't, everything is done. It's over and we're going home for the summer.

"You have to be able to flush it and move on and be ready for the next one. We know what's at stake, we know where we are and we want to make sure that (being eliminated) doesn't happen."

Adversity has provided motivation for Edmonton throughout the playoffs the past two seasons. The Oilers won five games facing elimination last year before eventually losing to the Panthers.

This season, Edmonton fell behind 2-0 in the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings and had to mount third-period comebacks in Games 3 and 4 to get back in the series, which it won in six games.