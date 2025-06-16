Oilers must handle Panthers' forecheck, grab lead in Game 6 of Cup Final

It's been the same old story for the Edmonton Oilers: They are having trouble passing the puck.

Everybody is talking about it now. They are just not moving the puck out of their zone effectively.

The gap game for the Florida Panthers is tight when in on the forecheck, and in order to have a good gap you have to skate. And in order to beat the gap you have to be able to skate and Edmonton is not doing enough skating.

The Oilers are having problems with the Panthers forecheck, and it's been a combination of not skating well enough and not passing the puck well enough. The forwards can only skate so far before they have to change course. You can only get to the far blue line looking for a pass, so Edmonton must find a different way of getting to the places it needs to get to try and break that gap. You either have to take off early and then come back to the puck or the Oilers have to skate to get away from the gap, whether that's going beyond it and coming back or go toward the puck and then skate away from the puck to try and get it.

Either way, the Oilers have to skate more than they are right now to break the gap that's there for the Panthers. Edmonton, it seems, plays its best when its backs are against the wall and now has no choice but to play well. For me in Game 6, their biggest goal should be to get to the first TV timeout at 0-0 without taking a penalty. Then get to the second one at 0-0 without taking a penalty, then get to the third with the same type of thing or maybe having the lead.

Edmonton needs to get the lead.

Former coach Tommy McVie would call it Heinz 57 hockey, "Ketchup hockey is losing hockey."

He's not wrong. If you're playing catch-up, it's a harder game to play and right now that's what the Oilers are playing. Except for Game 1 when they scored first, they've been playing catch-up the whole time.

Against any team, that's a tough way to play. If you're letting them score first all the time, it doesn't matter if it's the Florida Panthers or anybody else.

For the Panthers, when you're scoring first all the time, it really gives you a lot of confidence, puts a lot of pressure on the opposition and it changes the way your opponents have to play.