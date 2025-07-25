NHL stars summer travel roundup

Players spend offseason exploring new countries

NHL stars summer travel

© Zach Werenski/ Joey Daccord

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The NHL’s biggest stars are catching flights not feelings this summer. From pubs in Ireland to beaches in Italy and tennis at Wimbledon, the players are running out of pages in their passports. Check out what they’ve been up to.

Seattle Kraken goalie Joey Daccord practiced his Italian and wake boarding skills in Lake Como, Italy. He then traveled north to Switzerland to explore their lakes and mountains.

Thanks to his Calgary Flames teammates, Mikael Backlund and his wife, Frida, headed to London to watch the Wimbledon Final.

Current and former Tampa Bay Lightning players Victor Hedman, Cam Atkinson, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel, Patrick Maroon, Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli and Ryan McDonagh bonded at a pub in Dublin, Ireland.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski visited the pyramids of Egypt and traveled to seven other countries, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Greece and Turkey, with his fiancé Odette.

Los Angeles Kings forward Andrei Kuzmenko explored Asia, visiting Seoul, South Korea and the beaches of Bali.

Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn dressed his best as he teed off in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Adam Boqvist, Dylan Strome, Alex DeBrincat, MacKenzie Entwistle stayed in the states to play golf at the storied Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

Carolina Hurricanes forward Logan Stankoven zip lined into the crystal blue waters of Aruba.

