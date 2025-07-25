NHL community speaks on power, importance of Shoulder Check Showcase

STAMFORD, Conn. -- The prelude to the third annual Shoulder Check Showcase was emcee Dave Maloney again asking a sellout crowd that packed Terry Conners Rink to stand in unison, place left hands on right shoulders -- "Don't be shy," he encouraged -- and recite six words inspired by the late Hayden Thorsen's initiative to make kindness a contact sport:
"Reach Out. Check In. Make Contact."
John Brancy, an operatic baritone who frequently sings "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Madison Square Garden, then gave his rendition of the United States national anthem that's endeared him to fans of the New York Rangers. The hockey community, pulled closer together by an effervescent 16-year-old youth hockey player from Darien, Connecticut, taking his own life on May 21, 2022, were ready for a midsummer hockey game.
That's when what Hayden's father, Rob, calls "an army to put this thing on" unveiled a surprise, a twist new to year three and another small act that had a major impression.
Brancy led a captivated audience in singing "Lean on Me," unveiled as the new anthem of the Shoulder Check Showcase. The lights dimmed and cell phone flashlights reflected throughout the small rink inside Cove Island Park. This was the Shoulder Check Showcase version 2025, with Chris Kreider and Trevor Zegras remaining committed since Day 1 despite relocating across the country following their respective trades from the Rangers to the Anaheim Ducks, and the Ducks to the Philadelphia Flyers.