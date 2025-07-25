NHL community speaks on power, importance of Shoulder Check Showcase

Three years later, there were also those new to the party. One was Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, fulfilling a promise he made to Thorsen during the summer of 2024, the second year in a row he had to respectfully decline. He was not missing it this year.

"When I heard the story, I think it just hit and you want to try and make an impact and try to help out," Oettinger said. "Mental health affects everyone in some way, whether it's you personally or a family member or people you are close with."

The end of last season was difficult for Oettinger, 26, who was in the first season of an eight-year, $66 million contract he signed with the Stars on Oct. 17, 2024. He represented the United States in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off and was 36-18-4 with a 2.59 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and two shutouts, helping Dallas to a 50-win, 106-point season and a third straight appearance in the Western Conference Final.

However, Oettinger was pulled from Game 5 of that series after allowing two goals on two shots in the first period of a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers that ended the Stars' season. After the loss, then coach Pete DeBoer was critical of his goalie.

That led to soul searching for Oettinger, who was unafraid to ask for help. His family and teammates then did their version of the Shoulder Check.

"Everyone deals with mental health issues, especially as professional athletes," Oettinger said. "It's not always glamorous, the lifestyle. You go through a lot in your own head. To have people reach out and check in is really important. I have a lot of people like that for me. Now I know what that means to me."