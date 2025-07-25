NHL community speaks on power, importance of Shoulder Check Showcase

3rd annual event encourages hockey world to be open about mental health struggles

shoulder check 6

© Jon Lane

By Jon Lane
@jonlanenhl.bsky.social NHL.com Staff Writer

STAMFORD, Conn. -- The prelude to the third annual Shoulder Check Showcase was emcee Dave Maloney again asking a sellout crowd that packed Terry Conners Rink to stand in unison, place left hands on right shoulders -- "Don't be shy," he encouraged -- and recite six words inspired by the late Hayden Thorsen's initiative to make kindness a contact sport:

"Reach Out. Check In. Make Contact."

John Brancy, an operatic baritone who frequently sings "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Madison Square Garden, then gave his rendition of the United States national anthem that's endeared him to fans of the New York Rangers. The hockey community, pulled closer together by an effervescent 16-year-old youth hockey player from Darien, Connecticut, taking his own life on May 21, 2022, were ready for a midsummer hockey game.

That's when what Hayden's father, Rob, calls "an army to put this thing on" unveiled a surprise, a twist new to year three and another small act that had a major impression.

Brancy led a captivated audience in singing "Lean on Me," unveiled as the new anthem of the Shoulder Check Showcase. The lights dimmed and cell phone flashlights reflected throughout the small rink inside Cove Island Park. This was the Shoulder Check Showcase version 2025, with Chris Kreider and Trevor Zegras remaining committed since Day 1 despite relocating across the country following their respective trades from the Rangers to the Anaheim Ducks, and the Ducks to the Philadelphia Flyers.

John Brancy, fans sing Lean on Me during Shoulder Check Showcase

Three years later, there were also those new to the party. One was Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, fulfilling a promise he made to Thorsen during the summer of 2024, the second year in a row he had to respectfully decline. He was not missing it this year.

"When I heard the story, I think it just hit and you want to try and make an impact and try to help out," Oettinger said. "Mental health affects everyone in some way, whether it's you personally or a family member or people you are close with."

The end of last season was difficult for Oettinger, 26, who was in the first season of an eight-year, $66 million contract he signed with the Stars on Oct. 17, 2024. He represented the United States in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off and was 36-18-4 with a 2.59 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and two shutouts, helping Dallas to a 50-win, 106-point season and a third straight appearance in the Western Conference Final.

However, Oettinger was pulled from Game 5 of that series after allowing two goals on two shots in the first period of a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers that ended the Stars' season. After the loss, then coach Pete DeBoer was critical of his goalie.

That led to soul searching for Oettinger, who was unafraid to ask for help. His family and teammates then did their version of the Shoulder Check.

"Everyone deals with mental health issues, especially as professional athletes," Oettinger said. "It's not always glamorous, the lifestyle. You go through a lot in your own head. To have people reach out and check in is really important. I have a lot of people like that for me. Now I know what that means to me."

shoulder check 3

© Jon Lane

Among other newcomers were Cutter Gauthier of the Ducks and Ryan Leonard of the Washington Capitals. Life in the NHL hasn't been easy for Gauthier since he was chosen by the Flyers with the No. 5 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, beginning with a personal matter of not wanting to play for Philadelphia that resulted in a trade to Anaheim on Jan. 8, 2024.

Zegras encouraged him to play at the Shoulder Check Showcase. He was moved by the turnout, something he can take with him while working to build a career in Orange County.

"These types of events, you want to take in as much as you can," Gauthier said. "Learn from other people and spread the growth. I think the more you can learn and be a sponge at these events is going to benefit yourself as well as your teammates."

He'll get to learn from Kreider, even with the 34-year-old forward's hockey life in upheaval.

"I think everyone has experienced some struggle with their own mental health," Kreider said. "I know someone who has, so unfortunately that's a fact of life. I think it's a simple concept but an incredibly powerful concept, just checking in and making sure people in your life are OK and being able to have those conversations in communication.

It's why Kreider's new teammates, Frank Vatrano and Mason McTavish, returned, and why Ducks forward Sam Colangelo knew he had to be a part of it. It's kept Kevin Shattenkirk coming back, the retired defenseman joining the NHL Players' Association as a divisional player representative in March to help those still playing and many more figure out life after hockey.

Following "Lean on Me," Rob's daughter, Elke, left the ice to hug her mother, Sarah. Both then embraced the Shoulder Check mascot. Simple acts such as placing a hand on one’s shoulder can prove powerful.

"There's a big paradigm shift," Kreider said. "A big change in people's comfort level when it comes to talking about these things."

Related Content

NHL players to again help ‘carry the message forward’ at Shoulder Check Showcase

Latest News

Flyers hire Tocchet as coach, acquire Zegras to boost offense

Blues bolster forward group with Suter, Bjugstad

Zonnon's 'swagger' eventually could land him spot with Penguins

Blue Jackets preparing ‘very purposefully’ with belief in playoff return

Blake signs 8-year, $45 million contract with Hurricanes

Jones celebrates day with Stanley Cup at community hockey rink

Senators add depth by trading for Spence, signing Eller

Potter has DNA to be ‘something special’ as Flames prospect 

Perry pumped for Southern California return after signing with Kings

NHL Club Business Meetings show continued growth, collaboration

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Strome hoping to have Ovechkin as Capitals linemate beyond this season

Beaulieu retires from NHL after 11 seasons

Tsyplakov among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Prime Video announces Monday Night Hockey schedule for 2025-26 season

NHL, Ice Hockey UK partner to bring ball hockey program to United Kingdom

NHL, Ice Hockey UK to launch national youth program

Sharks retool by bringing in veterans Orlov, Klingberg, Skinner