Blake signs 8-year, $45 million contract with Hurricanes

Forward had 34 points as rookie last season; deal will begin in 2026-27

Jackson Blake signs 8 year contract

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jackson Blake signed an eight-year, $45 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. The contract, which has an average annual value of $5.625 million, will begin with the 2026-27 season.

Blake, who will turn 22 on Aug. 3, had 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 80 regular-season games as a rookie last season. The forward then had six points (three goals, three assists) in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Blake, who is entering the final season of the three-year, entry-level contract he signed with Carolina on April 10, 2024, could have become a restricted free agent after this season.

“Jackson had an outstanding rookie season, and we think he is just scratching the surface of the player he can be,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said. “His tenaciousness on the puck and competitiveness match our team’s culture and we’re excited about his future with our club.”

Blake was selected by Carolina in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

