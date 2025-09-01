Zadorov hits 1st-ever hole-in-one at Florida golf course

Bruins defenseman checks off bucket list item, posts achievement on social media

Zadorov hole in one

© Nikita Zadorov

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

On Thursday, Hole 7 of The Park golf course in West Palm Beach was the place to be.

That's where Nikita Zadorov aced his first-ever hole-in-one last week, notching the lucky shot on the par 3 hole.

The Boston Bruins defenseman was drafted 16th overall in the 2013 Draft by the Buffalo Sabres. He has played in 723 games over 12 seasons with six teams, most recently signing a six-year contract with the Bruins before last season.

In his post on Instagram, the 29-year-old posed with the special golf ball to mark the unforgettable occasion.

He even got to keep the pin flag as a souvenir.

Not a bad way to wrap up the summer.

