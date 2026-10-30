Lightning, fans celebrate Kucherov becoming team's career scoring leader

Veteran forward sets record in 14th NHL season, all with Tampa Bay

TBL@UTA: Kucherov sets Lightning’s all-time scoring record with 1,138th career point

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Tampa Bay Lightning fully appreciate the artistry of Nikita Kucherov.

The team recognized Kucherov for becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer in a game against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday.

Kucherov notched his 1,138th NHL point with an assist on a Brayden Point goal. It was his 890th career game, all with the Lightning, covering 13 seasons.

The Lightning played a special tribute to Kucherov for breaking the record, formerly held by his former teammate, Nashville Predators forward Steven Stamkos .

The video lauded Kucherov's tireless training and commitment while emphasizing the flare which he has played with for his career.

During the game, fans in attendance at Benchmark International Arena gave him a standing ovation and serenaded him with their standard "Kuuuch!"

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