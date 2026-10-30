Lightning, fans celebrate Kucherov becoming team's career scoring leader

The Tampa Bay Lightning fully appreciate the artistry of Nikita Kucherov.

The team recognized Kucherov for becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer in a game against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday.

Kucherov notched his 1,138th NHL point with an assist on a Brayden Point goal. It was his 890th career game, all with the Lightning, covering 13 seasons.

The Lightning played a special tribute to Kucherov for breaking the record, formerly held by his former teammate, Nashville Predators forward Steven Stamkos .