Backstrom 'energized' to resume hockey career in native Sweden

Backstrom had resurfacing surgery on his left hip June 17, 2022, at the ANCA Clinic in Belgium. He returned that season and had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 39 games and proclaimed himself "100 percent" in training camp ahead of 2023-24 after having a full offseason to train for the first time since 2020, but informed general manager Brian MacLellan, coach Spencer Carbery and Washington's training staff that his hip was not responding how he would like.

"It's been a couple of tough years in terms of injuries, but now my body feels great, I've been on the ice all summer and I feel really excited to take on this task," Backstrom said. "When you're in an injury period, everything is not always obvious, but we've made this decision together with my family and I'm very excited. My body feels great, I'm whole and ready to go. I hope to be able to contribute. The only thing I can do is prepare myself in the best way possible, and be as good as possible.

"I'm probably the only one who knew what I wanted to do ... well, that's me and my wife, of course. As soon as we got back to Gavle earlier this summer, I felt I wanted to play and that feeling just grew when I started working on the ice and in the gym ... I wasn't entirely sure though, that it would work for both parties. But (Brynas general manager Johan Alcen) and I have been in contact for several years and he has always been clear that if I wanted to, there was a place for me. That's heartwarming."

After having arthroscopic surgery on the hip in 2015, it began to bother him again late in the 2020-21 season. Hoping to avoid a second procedure, he missed the first 28 games in 2021-22 while rehabbing and returned to get 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 47 regular-season games and six points (two goals, four assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"I need repetition, that's how I see it," Backstrom said. "I've been on the ice all summer. It will be a lot of new things. It's a bigger rink and a different game, but I'll do everything I can to get into it as quickly as possible and I hope the qualities I have as a hockey player still remain."

At the time Backstrom stepped away, had two seasons left on a five-year, $46 million contract ($9.2 million average annual value) he signed with the Capitals on Jan. 14, 2020, and was on long-term injured reserve through the end of last season.

"He had a contract over there and he had a rehab period and had to take care of it himself, but when the contract expired, we would have been [foolish] if we hadn't popped the question," Alcen said. "Once we were clear that Nicklas wanted to play, it was a smooth process."

Backstrom, the No. 4 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, is second in Capitals history behind Alex Ovechkin with 1,033 points (271 goals, 762 assists) in 1,105 NHL regular-season games. He is Washington's all-time assists leader and ranks second in team history in games played, power-play points (421) and overtime goals (nine), and fourth in goals, power-play goals (86) and game-winning goals (39). His 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in the 2018 playoffs helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup for the first time in their history.

Other than Ovechkin, Backstrom is the only player in Capitals history to play 1,000 games and have at least 1,000 points.

"One of the greatest Capitals ever and the franchise's all-time assists leader, Nick was a foundational cornerstone for the most successful period in team history, culminating with him lifting the Stanley Cup with his teammates in 2018," the team said. "Nick gave everything he had each and every day while playing over 1,000 NHL games in a Capitals sweater, leaving an immeasurable impact on the team, the city and the community.

"'Nicky,' you exemplified leadership, loyalty, humility and vision during your time in Washington, and we'll be cheering you on as you continue your hockey journey back home. We also look forward to celebrating your career back in the DMV in the future.

"THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING, NICKY!"