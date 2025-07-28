Backstrom 'energized' to resume hockey career in native Sweden

Nicklas Backstrom is returning to his native Sweden to resume his hockey career.

The 37-year-old forward who last played for the Washington Capitals signed a contract with Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League on Monday, the top professional hockey league in the country.

"I've always felt like a return to Brynas was in the cards should the opportunity present itself," Backstrom said. "That's been a drive of mine, to be able to return and play for Brynas. I've spent the past two years away from the game, focusing mostly on rehabbing my injury, so I feel incredibly energized and excited to get back on the ice and help the team achieve success.

"I had 18 incredibly good years in Washington, both in the organization and the city. I have a lot to thank them for."

Backstrom announced Nov. 1, 2023, that he was taking time away from hockey because of what he called "my ongoing injury situation" with his left hip. He played eight games that season, last skating 12:24 in a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at Capital One Arena on Oct. 29, 2023.

"The Washington Capitals would like to thank Nicklas Backstrom for his countless contributions to our organization and wish him the very best as he returns to Sweden to continue his hockey career in Brynas," the team said in a statement posted on X.

Backstrom had resurfacing surgery on his left hip June 17, 2022, at the ANCA Clinic in Belgium. He returned that season and had 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 39 games and proclaimed himself "100 percent" in training camp ahead of 2023-24 after having a full offseason to train for the first time since 2020, but informed general manager Brian MacLellan, coach Spencer Carbery and Washington's training staff that his hip was not responding how he would like.

"It's been a couple of tough years in terms of injuries, but now my body feels great, I've been on the ice all summer and I feel really excited to take on this task," Backstrom said. "When you're in an injury period, everything is not always obvious, but we've made this decision together with my family and I'm very excited. My body feels great, I'm whole and ready to go. I hope to be able to contribute. The only thing I can do is prepare myself in the best way possible, and be as good as possible.

"I'm probably the only one who knew what I wanted to do ... well, that's me and my wife, of course. As soon as we got back to Gavle earlier this summer, I felt I wanted to play and that feeling just grew when I started working on the ice and in the gym ... I wasn't entirely sure though, that it would work for both parties. But (Brynas general manager Johan Alcen) and I have been in contact for several years and he has always been clear that if I wanted to, there was a place for me. That's heartwarming."

After having arthroscopic surgery on the hip in 2015, it began to bother him again late in the 2020-21 season. Hoping to avoid a second procedure, he missed the first 28 games in 2021-22 while rehabbing and returned to get 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) in 47 regular-season games and six points (two goals, four assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"I need repetition, that's how I see it," Backstrom said. "I've been on the ice all summer. It will be a lot of new things. It's a bigger rink and a different game, but I'll do everything I can to get into it as quickly as possible and I hope the qualities I have as a hockey player still remain."

At the time Backstrom stepped away, had two seasons left on a five-year, $46 million contract ($9.2 million average annual value) he signed with the Capitals on Jan. 14, 2020, and was on long-term injured reserve through the end of last season.

"He had a contract over there and he had a rehab period and had to take care of it himself, but when the contract expired, we would have been [foolish] if we hadn't popped the question," Alcen said. "Once we were clear that Nicklas wanted to play, it was a smooth process."

Backstrom, the No. 4 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, is second in Capitals history behind Alex Ovechkin with 1,033 points (271 goals, 762 assists) in 1,105 NHL regular-season games. He is Washington's all-time assists leader and ranks second in team history in games played, power-play points (421) and overtime goals (nine), and fourth in goals, power-play goals (86) and game-winning goals (39). His 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in the 2018 playoffs helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup for the first time in their history.

Other than Ovechkin, Backstrom is the only player in Capitals history to play 1,000 games and have at least 1,000 points.

"One of the greatest Capitals ever and the franchise's all-time assists leader, Nick was a foundational cornerstone for the most successful period in team history, culminating with him lifting the Stanley Cup with his teammates in 2018," the team said. "Nick gave everything he had each and every day while playing over 1,000 NHL games in a Capitals sweater, leaving an immeasurable impact on the team, the city and the community.

"'Nicky,' you exemplified leadership, loyalty, humility and vision during your time in Washington, and we'll be cheering you on as you continue your hockey journey back home. We also look forward to celebrating your career back in the DMV in the future.

"THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING, NICKY!"

Backstrom and T.J. Oshie were inside UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, to watch Ovechkin score his 895th NHL goal to pass Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders on April 6. His first game with Ovechkin was his NHL debut Oct. 5, 2007, and he had his first assist on an Ovechkin goal Nov. 16, 2007.

Oshie retired from the League on June 9 after 16 seasons, the final nine with the Capitals.

"As soon as I saw 'Nicky,' I just wanted to cry," Ovechkin said after the game. "And we hold (each other). He was such a big part of my success, and we've grown up together. We play together, we've been in so many different situations together, and that relationship in that moment with him and 'Osh' being here, yeah, it's tremendous. It's support. It's always been like that. I tell him, 'Without you, I would never reach that milestone.'"

At 18 years and six months, Backstrom won a gold medal at the 2006 IIHF World Championship as the youngest player to represent Sweden and was named the 2006 Swedish Elite League Rookie of the Year. Eight years later, he won silver at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

"Thank you, Nicklas Backstrom," Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said on X. "One of the best to ever lace 'em up for the Capitals and a pillar of our team and our community! Brynas just got a whole bunch of new fans here in Washington, DC. We look forward to watching you play and welcoming you back to DC soon!"

NHL.com senior writers Tom Gulitti and Dan Rosen contributed to this report

