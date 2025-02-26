NHL Trade Buzz: Islanders 'not thinking' about Deadline after 4th straight loss

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are nine days remaining until the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET on March 7). Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:

New York Islanders

The Islanders (25-25-7) have lost four games in a row and five of six, all in regulation, including 5-1 to the New York Rangers at home Tuesday. They are now seven points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Short of a 180-degree turn in the next four games, the Islanders could be moving closer to being sellers in advance of the Trade Deadline, which is notable since forwards Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri are both pending unrestricted free agents.

"Honestly, I don't think anyone in here really thinks about that -- at least I don't," defenseman Adam Pelech said after the loss Tuesday. "Really, I think in this game you've got to take it one day at a time, and that's kind of the only way to look at it. We're going to do everything we can to turn this around and start winning some games. But I don't think we can think about that."

The players might not, but general manager Lou Lamoriello has to consider all options, especially since Nelson and Palmieri are viewed as two of the top rentals who could be available.

Palmieri has 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 57 games and Nelson, who played for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, has 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games.

"Obviously you know what the situation is and you know it's coming, but I don't think it's an issue in our locker room," defenseman Ryan Pulock said. "Every guy is fighting to win a hockey game every night and not thinking about the Trade Deadline. It's about winning and losing."

New York visits the Boston Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN, TVAS).

Minnesota Wild

Injuries to forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov could impact the Wild's plans for the Trade Deadline.

Eriksson Ek is week-to-week with a lower-body injury he appeared to sustain at practice Monday. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Kaprizov remains out following surgery Jan. 31 for a lower-body injury. He is on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 26. Despite that, he still leads Minnesota with 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in 37 games.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin told KFAN radio in Minneapolis last week he can't predict how long Kaprizov will be out.

If it's going to be to the end of the regular season, Kaprizov can remain on long-term injured reserve, which would allow them to exceed the salary cap by his pro-rated $9 million average annual value, opening the door for a bigger addition at the Deadline.

It's unclear as of now, but the situation could potentially be similar with Eriksson Ek, who carries a $5.25 million AAV.

However, if Kaprizov and/or Eriksson Ek can return before the end of the regular season, the Wild must have the salary cap space to activate them.

"We'll see how he progresses. That's really where we're at," Guerin said of Kaprizov on KFAN on Feb. 22. "And what that does with our (salary) cap situation? I don't know because when he's healthy, we'll put him back in. If he's not, then we won't."

Minnesota (34-20-4), which is third in the Central Division, visits the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Utah16).