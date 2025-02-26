Necas having fun playing with MacKinnon, Avalanche after blockbuster trade

Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon have exhibited chemistry for the Colorado Avalanche usually reserved for teammates who've been together for years, not a month.

Necas, 26, has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his first 10 games with the Avalanche after being acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24.

MacKinnon, who leads the NHL with 87 points (21 goals, 66 assists) in 59 games, has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) since Necas' arrival.

"It's definitely working for my game," Necas said of the trade. "They're a puck-possession team, one of the best in the League for sure, along with Edmonton, I would say.

"It's just fun to play with these guys, they're great and it's been a real pleasure to play with these guys."

Necas was enjoying another productive season with the Hurricanes before the trade. He had 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games and was well on the way to approaching his NHL career high of 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23. He had a feeling he could be headed elsewhere when he saw Carolina had reportedly traded for Rantanen.

"Nobody expected it, especially at that time of year; there weren't a lot of trades really happening then," Necas said. "When I saw it on social media that Carolina was acquiring Mikko Rantanen, I thought, 'Oh boy, I'm probably coming here.'"

Necas was sent to the Avalanche with forward Jack Drury, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in a three-team trade also involving the Chicago Blackhawks. He played his first game for Colorado one day later, a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins.