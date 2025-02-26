Necas having fun playing with MacKinnon, Avalanche after blockbuster trade

Forward says deal that sent Rantanen to Hurricanes 'definitely working for my game'

Necas_MacKinnon_celebrate

© Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon have exhibited chemistry for the Colorado Avalanche usually reserved for teammates who've been together for years, not a month.

Necas, 26, has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his first 10 games with the Avalanche after being acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24.

MacKinnon, who leads the NHL with 87 points (21 goals, 66 assists) in 59 games, has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) since Necas' arrival.

"It's definitely working for my game," Necas said of the trade. "They're a puck-possession team, one of the best in the League for sure, along with Edmonton, I would say.

"It's just fun to play with these guys, they're great and it's been a real pleasure to play with these guys."

Necas was enjoying another productive season with the Hurricanes before the trade. He had 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games and was well on the way to approaching his NHL career high of 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23. He had a feeling he could be headed elsewhere when he saw Carolina had reportedly traded for Rantanen.

"Nobody expected it, especially at that time of year; there weren't a lot of trades really happening then," Necas said. "When I saw it on social media that Carolina was acquiring Mikko Rantanen, I thought, 'Oh boy, I'm probably coming here.'"

Necas was sent to the Avalanche with forward Jack Drury, a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in a three-team trade also involving the Chicago Blackhawks. He played his first game for Colorado one day later, a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins.

COL@EDM: MacKinnon and Necas connect to put Avalanche on top in the 3rd

Drury, 25, has two goals in 10 games for the Avalanche. He scored three in 39 games with the Hurricanes.

"I think both guys have really come in and have been as advertised," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Marty and Nate have found real good chemistry, especially with [Artturi Lehkonen] on that line. They've been dangerous both 5-on-5 and on the power play and doing a great job defensively as well.

"It doesn't always fit; sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't. But I do think that it's guys that have similar views on the game, but they work on it too. They spend a significant amount of time talking, communicating, during practices, on the bench, on the plane, it doesn't matter. They're kind of always talking hockey, so I think with two guys with those types of attitudes and wanting to find solutions to things and wanting to be the best they can be with the talent that they have, they figure it out."

MacKinnon and Rantanen were considered a dynamic duo in Colorado, having played 10 seasons together. The latter is in the final season of a six-year $55.5 million contract ($9.25 million average annual value) and can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Instead of potentially losing Rantanen on the open market, the Avalanche made the trade, which also involved prospect forward Nils Juntorp and Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall.

"He's a great guy, an awesome guy," MacKinnon said of Necas. "I heard nothing but great things when he got traded here. I heard how high his ceiling could be, and we've seen it here with how talented he is and how good of a player he is. Him and [Drury] are great fits.

"I think we have a similar style of game. We both like to carry it off the rush, we're both righties. I think we think both similar, so we can imagine where each other would be on the ice, so it's a lot of fun. He's a dynamic player, he's amazing, and it's been good so far."

Related Content

Rantanen, Hall traded to Hurricanes in 3-way deal with Avalanche, Blackhawks

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Now: Mikko Rantanen to Carolina after 3 team deal

NHL @TheRink

Latest News

Red Wings score 3 unanswered, rally past Wild to stay hot 

Bennett has 2 points, Panthers defeat Predators

Lightning defeat Oilers, push winning streak to 6

Thomas stays hot, Blues score 7 in win against Kraken

Miller trade to Rangers considered blockbuster, paled to 9-player deal in 1950

Utah GM Armstrong talks trade deadline approach, growth of young players in Q&A with NHL.com

Stadium Series, Blue Jackets' 1st outdoor game 'really big moment' for Columbus

Mailbag: Top teams in Western Conference, potential Deadline moves for Rangers

Sabres score 3 straight in 3rd period to rally past Ducks

Crouse breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Blackhawks

Brodzinski scores twice, Rangers ease past Islanders

Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs rally late to defeat Bruins

Montembeault makes 20 saves, Canadiens shut out Hurricanes

Marchenko gets 2 goals, assist to help Blue Jackets hold off Stars

Ovechkin scores goal No. 883 in Capitals' loss to Flames

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 883, now 12 from breaking NHL record

Brink gets 4 points, Flyers cruise past Penguins for 3rd straight win

Ovechkin reaches 30 goals for 19th time with Capitals