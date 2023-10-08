NHL Top Players: Nos. 10-1

10. Mikko Rantanen, F, Colorado Avalanche

Rantanen was third in the NHL with 55 goals and eighth with 105 points in 82 games last season, each an NHL career best. He also had 50 assists, making him the fourth Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques player with a 50/50 season (Joe Sakic, Michel Goulet, Jacques Richard). It's the most goals any player has scored for the franchise since Goulet had 55 for the Nordiques in 1984-85. The 26-year-old played wing and center, averaging 22:15 of ice time, his highest total in eight NHL seasons. Rantanen led Colorado during the Stanley Cup playoffs with 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in seven games.

"He has 55 goals, 50 assists, and how do you defend that?" NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp said. "Because he can move the puck really well. ... This guy is a weapon, and he is always going to be overshadowed on this team because he's got two players (Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon) that might be better than him."