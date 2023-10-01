Latest News

NHL Top Players: Nos. 20-11

NHL Network reveals best of current crop

Jack-Hughes-Adam-Fox-Top-Players-20-11
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 20-11 were revealed Sunday in the eighth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

20. Jack Eichel, F, Vegas Golden Knights

There were questions about Eichel's level of play for a full season after having artificial disk replacement surgery in his neck Nov. 12, 2021, but he quieted the doubters. He led the Golden Knights with 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in 67 regular-season games, and had 14 power-play points, and a plus-26 rating. He averaged 18:46 of ice time per game, third among Vegas forwards. Playing for the first time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 26-year-old led the NHL with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 22 postseason games to help the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup. Eichel has 446 points (180 goals, 266 assists) in 476 games in his eight NHL seasons.

"This guy is a gamer and I think he's going to have a big year. I think he's an elite player in this League," NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp said. "Once again, in what I saw in the playoffs, not everyone can figure out, and certainly can't figure it out in Year One in the playoffs. Jack did that. Congrats on the Stanley Cup."

Jack Eichel checks in at number 20 on the countdown

19. Miro Heiskanen, D, Dallas Stars

Heiskanen had 73 points (11 goals, 62 assists) in 79 games last season, tied with Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres and Brandon Montour of the Florida Panthers for fifth among NHL defensemen, and he averaged 25:29 of ice time per game, sixth among all skaters. Last season, he became the fourth defenseman in NHL history with 30 playoff assists at age 23 or younger, joining Paul Coffey (50), Cale Makar (45) and Ray Bourque (32). The 24-year-old required the third-fewest games (52) among skaters to reach the mark with the Stars/Minnesota North Stars, behind forwards Bobby Smith (33) and Brad Maxwell (44). Heiskanen had 26 points in 27 games in the 2020 playoffs, the fifth-highest total by a defenseman in a single postseason.

"His game is predicated in his ability to skate," NHL Network Mike Johnson said. "… I just like the way that he is so smart about how to utilize his skating legs. … That's what makes him such a good defender at 5-on-5 and also pretty darn good on the power play this year as well (34 points)."

Miro Heiskanen makes the top 20 on the countdown

18. Igor Shesterkin, G, New York Rangers

The winner of the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL and a Hart Trophy finalist as the League's most valuable player in 2021-22, Shesterkin was 37-13-8 with a 2.48 GAA, .916 save percentage and three shutouts in 58 games last season. His 73 wins are tied with Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the most the past two seasons, and his 2.29 GAA and .925 save percentage each are tied for second (minimum 10 games). The 27-year-old is 99-42-15 with a 2.37 GAA, .924 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 158 regular-season games (153 starts).

"He's just very well disciplined and he's a heck of an athlete. He's a competitor," Rupp said. "… I didn't know if it was a trap season last year. He was so good, so dynamic (in 2021-22), won the Vezina. Where did you go from there? He was still really, really solid. … He's an absolute stud and I don't think we've seen the ceiling on him yet."

Igor Shesterkin makes the top 20 on the countdown

17. Kirill Kaprizov, F, Minnesota Wild

Kaprizov led the Wild with 75 points (40 goals, 35 assists) in 67 games and scored one goal in six playoff games. The 26-year-old left wing became the first Wild player with back-to-back 40-goal seasons; he set a Minnesota record with 47 in 2021-22. Kaprizov's 87 goals the past two seasons are tied with Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars for eighth among NHL players. Kaprizov, who was born in Novokuznetsk, Russia, has averaged 1.15 points per game in his three seasons, second to Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins (1.16) all-time among NHL players born in Russia (minimum 200 games).

"This kid is special, and he's been special since Day One," Rupp said. "… But let's also state the obvious. He hasn't been playing with superstars, but he puts up superstar numbers. … The fact of the matter is, this guy can self-sustain, he's self-sufficient. He holds onto pucks. One of the best at controlling the puck, using his edges. You can't get the puck from him. … He can carry a team and we're seeing him do that in Minnesota."

Kaprizov comes in at number 17 on the countdown

16. Mitchell Marner, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

Marner led the Maple Leafs with an NHL career-high 99 points (30 goals, 69 assists) in 80 games, and led them in the playoffs with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 11 games. The 26-year-old right wing was a finalist for the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL after he finished tied for third in the League with four short-handed goals and led the NHL with 104 takeaways. He also was a plus-18 in 21:17 of ice time per game, fifth among NHL forwards. He had 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) in 2021-22; he's one of four active NHL players with back-to-back seasons of at least 97 points (Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, Matthew Tkachuk).

"He's such a smart offensive player and he really kind of does a great job taking what he does well, which is manipulating the other players trying to create for himself, for his teammates," Johnson said. "And then once he gets in the offensive zone, he's so shifty. … He just finds open ice, time and space, plays with very good players in offensive situations, and for a few years now he's been the best right winger in the NHL."

Mitch Marner at number 16 on the Top 50 countdown

15. Brayden Point, C, Tampa Bay Lightning

Few players have been as clutch as Point since he entered the NHL in 2016. Since then, he's scored 44 game-winning goals (seventh in the NHL) and 218 goals (tied for 10th). In the playoffs, his 40 goals are second during that span behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (42), and his three overtime goals are tied for third. The 27-year-old, who has won the Stanley Cup twice (2020, 2021) had NHL career highs in goals (51) and points (95) while averaging 19:40 of ice time in 82 games last season.

"How he uses his incredible skills to blend in with the rest of the group," Johnson said. "He's not the flashiest, although if you were to say who is the most important forward on Tampa, you might say Brayden Point. (Nikita) Kucherov might be the most talented, but Point might be the most important and he plays within the context of the system and his teammates but plays it so well. … And the playoffs, he elevates it even more."

14. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G, Tampa Bay Lightning

Vasilevskiy was 34-22-4 with a 2.65 GAA, .915 save percentage and four shutouts in 60 games last season, the sixth straight season he had at least 30 wins. He led or tied for the NHL lead in wins each of the previous five seasons from 2017-22. The 29-year-old won the Vezina Trophy in 2018-19 and has finished in the top five in voting in five of the past six seasons. Since 2015-16, he leads the NHL in wins (256) and is third in shutouts (31). Vasilevskiy helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons, playing every minute in the 2020 and 2021 playoffs. He was 16-7 with a 1.90 GAA, .937 save percentage and five shutouts in 23 games to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2021.

"What he has accomplished in his career, his size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds), his competitive nature, his durability, all of those things," Rupp said. "If you ask me who I want for a game today, it's Andrei Vasilevskiy. With that being said, just like with (teammate) Victor Hedman, he has not been happy with his performance last year. He kind of called himself out at his year-end meeting. I can't wait to watch him this year."

Two Lightning teammates make the top 20

13. Jason Robertson, F, Dallas Stars

Robertson led the Stars in goals (46), assists (63) and points (109), and was the left wing on the NHL First All-Star Team. It was the most goals by a Dallas/Minnesota North Stars player since Miko Modano scored 50 for the Stars in 1993-94, and the most points since Bobby Smith had 114 for the North Stars in 1981-82. Robertson, who scored 41 goals in 2021-22, is the first player since the team moved to Texas in 1993 with consecutive 40-goal seasons. The 24-year-old left wing had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 19 playoff games to help Dallas reach the Western Conference Final.

"You ask what's his dynamic skill, and brain would be the obvious one, but I guess timing." Johnson said. "… He knows where he has to get to, and he knows how to get to that spot on time. And then once he arrives, then the magic happens with his release. … He uses that stick to release the puck in so many different ways. … He just does it differently which I really appreciate it."

Jason Robertson is number 13 on the countdown

12. Adam Fox, D, New York Rangers

Fox was a finalist for the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL finalist for the second time in three seasons by finishing eighth among defensemen with 72 points (12 goals, 60 assists) in 82 games last season. He was seventh in power-play points (29), tied for fourth in game-winning goals (five) and tied for 11th in plus/minus (plus-28), and got his 200th NHL point in his 241st game Jan. 1 to become the second-fastest Rangers defenseman to reach the milestone (Brian Leetch, 211). New York was 15-0-0 when Fox had at least two points and he was the only defenseman with at least 70 points and a plus/minus rating of at least plus-25. The 25-year-old, who won the Norris in 2020-21, began the 2023 playoffs with six points (all assists) in his first two games, passing Brad Park for most at the position in the first two games of a postseason in Rangers history.

"He's like a chess player where he's working 18 moves ahead and he's moving all the other chess pieces around the board while he has the puck," Johnson said. "…He is so much fun to watch. He would be a pleasure as a forward to play with because he is giving you good service all game."

Hughes and Fox just miss the top 10

11. Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils

Hughes led the Devils with NHL career highs in goals (43), assists (56) and points (99) in 78 games last season, setting the New Jersey/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts single season record for points. He was second in voting for the Lady Byng Trophy, awarded to the NHL player that best displays sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct after he was assessed three minor penalties, and his six penalty minutes for the season were the second fewest among the 43 players with at least 75 points last season (Anze Kopitar, four penalty minutes). The 22-year-old led Devils forwards in ice time per game (19:58) and helped them advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and set franchise records for wins (52) and points (112).

"His swagger that he brings, it's consuming," Rupp said. "And I think this team grabbed a hold of that and went with it last year. … The biggest thing for me with this guy is what I saw in the playoffs. Jack Hughes is a gamer. I think he should be higher on this list. … It takes time for every player to adjust on how to find another level come playoff time. But superstars, not all of them, it doesn't translate right away. It did for him."

