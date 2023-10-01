NHL Top Players: Nos. 20-11

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 20-11 were revealed Sunday in the eighth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

20. Jack Eichel, F, Vegas Golden Knights

There were questions about Eichel's level of play for a full season after having artificial disk replacement surgery in his neck Nov. 12, 2021, but he quieted the doubters. He led the Golden Knights with 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in 67 regular-season games, and had 14 power-play points, and a plus-26 rating. He averaged 18:46 of ice time per game, third among Vegas forwards. Playing for the first time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 26-year-old led the NHL with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 22 postseason games to help the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup. Eichel has 446 points (180 goals, 266 assists) in 476 games in his eight NHL seasons.

"This guy is a gamer and I think he's going to have a big year. I think he's an elite player in this League," NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp said. "Once again, in what I saw in the playoffs, not everyone can figure out, and certainly can't figure it out in Year One in the playoffs. Jack did that. Congrats on the Stanley Cup."