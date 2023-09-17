NHL Top Players: Nos. 40-31

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 40-31 were revealed Sunday in the sixth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:

40. Juuse Saros, G, Nashville Predators

Saros was 33-23-7 with a 2.69 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and two shutouts in 64 games (63 starts) last season, tying Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets for the NHL lead in games. He faced the most shots (2,099), made the most saves (1,928) and played more minutes (3,809:59) than any other goalie. The 28-year-old was fourth in voting for the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in the NHL last season after he was third in in 2021-22 when he led the League in games played (67) and starts (67), and went 38-25-3 with a 2.64 GAA and .918 save percentage.