NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21

NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 30-21 were revealed Sunday in the seventh of a nine-part series. Here is the list:
30. Alex Ovechkin, F, Washington Capitals
Ovechkin became the third player to score 800 goals when he completed a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 13, and he passed Gordie Howe for second on the all-time list when he scored his 802nd goal, against the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 23. The 38-year-old left wing scored 42 goals in 73 games last season, and with 822 in his career is 72 away from tying Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of 894. It was a League-record 13th 40-goal season for Ovechkin, passing Gretzky. Ovechkin also led the Capitals with 75 points; it was the 14th time in his 18 NHL seasons he's led Washington in scoring.
"Last year was an off year. Still (scored) north of 40 (goals)," NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp said. "Now it is getting close. Now he can smell it. ... When you give that guy space, he lets that shot off or uses his body, I think that's what makes him so dangerous."