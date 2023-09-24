NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21

28. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buffalo Sabres

The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft set NHL career highs in goals (15), assists (58) and points (73) in 78 games last season and finished third in the NHL with an average ice time of 25:47 per game. Dahlin opened 2022-23 by becoming the first defenseman in NHL history to score in each of his first four games. The 23-year-old was the second in Sabres history at the position to reach 70 points in one season after Phil Housley, who did so three times, and was the fourth different Buffalo defenseman to score at least 15 goals in one season.

"He is an absolute stud right now," Rupp said. "... He had over 100 hits this year (105), [132] blocked shots... he's doing a little bit of everything. ... The more confident you feel, the better you are going to play and I think we're starting to see that with him."

27. Tage Thompson, C, Buffalo Sabres

Thompson showed his breakout season in 2021-22 (38 goals and 68 points in 78 games) was no fluke with 47 goals, 47 assists and 94 points -- each an NHL career high -- in 78 games last season. He also had career bests in power-play goals (20), power-play points (34), game-winning goals (seven) and ice time per game (18:35). The 25-year-old finished sixth in goals and 15th in points in the NHL last season.

"You put all that together (his skill, strength, hockey IQ), and you package it also with one of the best shots in the League," Johnson said. "... getting to a new team, the right situation with the right players really allowed him to explode the last couple of years."