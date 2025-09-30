NHL Status Report: Vasilevskiy practices with Lightning

Kulich back for Sabres; Hoglander out 8-10 weeks for Canucks

Vasilevskiy_catches_puck

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) rejoined the Lightning for practice Tuesday. Their No. 1 goalie could play one of Tampa Bay's final two preseason games, against the Florida Panthers on Thursday and Saturday, and is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 9. Defenseman Victor Hedman and forward Pontus Holmberg won't play against the Panthers on Tuesday with each also dealing with an undisclosed injury. Holmberg practiced Tuesday; Hedman did not. "But for me, not threats for later in the week," coach Jon Cooper said.

Buffalo Sabres

Owen Power was held off the ice for practice Tuesday and the defenseman is day to day after coach Lindy Ruff said he strained something. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) will play his first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. The Sabres haven't decided if he'll play the whole game. Jordan Greenway is progressing with the hope the forward will start practicing sometime next week. Greenway had surgery in July for a middle-body injury that limited him to 34 games last season. Bowen Byram is day to day with an injury sustained in a 5-2 victory against the Red Wings on Saturday. Ruff said the defenseman won't play against the Penguins. Mattias Samuelsson is likely week to week after the defenseman reaggravated an upper-body injury that's kept him off the ice since Sept. 25.

Vancouver Canucks

Nils Hoglander will be out 8-10 weeks after having surgery for a lower-body injury Monday. The 24-year-old forward sustained the injury during the second period of a 3-1 preseason win against the Calgary Flames on Sept. 24. Hoglander had 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 72 games last season for the Canucks, who open their season against the Flames on Oct. 9.

Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck will play against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. The goalie left the ice during practice Monday, with coach Scott Arniel saying after that he "didn't feel quite right." Hellebuyck, who won the Vezina Trophy as the League's best goalie last season as well as the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player, is expected to start the next two preseason games for the Jets.

Anaheim Ducks

Lukas Dostal is day to day with a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old goalie signed a five-year contract July 17 and is expected to see an increase in workload after John Gibson was traded to the Detroit Red Wings on July 1.

New York Islanders

Anders Lee is expected to play for the Islanders in their final preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. The forward and team captain has been dealing with an upper-body injury since Sept. 22, and wore a regular jersey at practice on Monday.

Chicago Blackhawks

Alex Vlasic is day to day with a lower-body injury and the Blackhawks are hopeful the defenseman is ready for their season opener against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 7 (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS). Vlasic appeared to be cut on the right leg by a skate early in the third period of Chicago's 4-1 preseason win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said it's unlikely Vlasic plays in any of their final three preseason games. Forward Landon Slaggert (undisclosed) practiced on Tuesday and the Blackhawks are hopeful he plays in a preseason game on Friday or Saturday.

St. Louis Blues

Milan Lucic returned to practice Monday he was sidelined since Sept. 23 with a groin strain. The 37-year-old forward is in camp on a professional tryout contract. He did not play last season after taking a leave of absence from the Boston Bruins in November 2023 and later entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller did not practice Tuesday and the forward is day to day with a lower-body injury. Forward Sam Carrick is also day to day with a lower-body injury but skated on his own.

