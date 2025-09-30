NHL Status Report: Vasilevskiy practices with Lightning

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) rejoined the Lightning for practice Tuesday. Their No. 1 goalie could play one of Tampa Bay's final two preseason games, against the Florida Panthers on Thursday and Saturday, and is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 9. Defenseman Victor Hedman and forward Pontus Holmberg won't play against the Panthers on Tuesday with each also dealing with an undisclosed injury. Holmberg practiced Tuesday; Hedman did not. "But for me, not threats for later in the week," coach Jon Cooper said.

Buffalo Sabres

Owen Power was held off the ice for practice Tuesday and the defenseman is day to day after coach Lindy Ruff said he strained something. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) will play his first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. The Sabres haven't decided if he'll play the whole game. Jordan Greenway is progressing with the hope the forward will start practicing sometime next week. Greenway had surgery in July for a middle-body injury that limited him to 34 games last season. Bowen Byram is day to day with an injury sustained in a 5-2 victory against the Red Wings on Saturday. Ruff said the defenseman won't play against the Penguins. Mattias Samuelsson is likely week to week after the defenseman reaggravated an upper-body injury that's kept him off the ice since Sept. 25.

Vancouver Canucks

Nils Hoglander will be out 8-10 weeks after having surgery for a lower-body injury Monday. The 24-year-old forward sustained the injury during the second period of a 3-1 preseason win against the Calgary Flames on Sept. 24. Hoglander had 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 72 games last season for the Canucks, who open their season against the Flames on Oct. 9.