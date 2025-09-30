Three Days Grace attends Kraken preseason game

Rock group stops by Climate Pledge Arena day before performance at venue

Three Days Grace at Kraken game

© Seattle Kraken

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Three Days Grace might “Hate Everything About You,” but they certainly don’t hate anything about the Seattle Kraken.

The Canadian rock group attended the Kraken preseason game at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, a day before their show at the venue.

“Checking into our first Kraken game,” said band member Adam Gontier in a social media video. “Thanks so much for having us, it’s awesome.”

The “Never Too Late” singers are currently on tour with Breaking Benjamin and Return To Dust, and it looks like they loaded up on the Kraken merch before their show on Tuesday.

They were shown on the big screen at the arena during the first period of the game, cheering on the team.

Kraken fans, it seems like the group is “Just Like You.”

Short Shifts

Panthers to debut scoreboard at Amerant Bank Arena

Chestnut joins Islanders at fan fest

Penguins install flower decorations for Fleury

Islanders hang out with Michael Phelps at 2025 Ryder Cup 

Sharks show off new 'Heritage 2.0' alternate jersey for 35th anniversary

Fleury’s kid pranks his dad, Malkin in Penguins locker room

Flyers coach Tocchet gets new nickname courtesy of Zegras

Wild unveil 25th anniversary jerseys for this season 

Xhekaj’s mother tears up after Canadiens forward scores in preseason game

Rangers to honor Giacomin with helmet sticker

‘Lord of the Rings’ actors rock Oilers jerseys at Edmonton Expo

Wilson, Dowd bring their kids to National Zoo 

Stanley Cup visits Bethpage Black ahead of Ryder Cup

Sabres welcome comedy icon Sandler, gift personalized character jerseys

Ovechkin cheers on son's goal at youth hockey game

Oilers unveil new tan alternate jerseys for this season 

Tkachuk represents Panthers on ESPN's 'College GameDay' broadcast in Miami 

Forsberg opens up about Martin’s sweet bond with his son