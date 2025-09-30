Three Days Grace attends Kraken preseason game

“Checking into our first Kraken game,” said band member Adam Gontier in a social media video. “Thanks so much for having us, it’s awesome.”

The “Never Too Late” singers are currently on tour with Breaking Benjamin and Return To Dust, and it looks like they loaded up on the Kraken merch before their show on Tuesday.

They were shown on the big screen at the arena during the first period of the game, cheering on the team.

Kraken fans, it seems like the group is “Just Like You.”