NHL Status Report: Dach to play 1st game since February for Canadiens

Vancouver Canucks

Nils Hoglander will be evaluated for a lower-body injury sustained in the second period of a 3-1 preseason win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The forward scored to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:02 of the first. "We'll find out tomorrow or when the [doctors] see him," Canucks coach Adam Foote said after the game. "Hopefully, it's not going to be too much, but we'll see."

Philadelphia Flyers

Ethan Samson is expected to miss 6-8 weeks because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman prospect has played in one preseason game for the Flyers. Defenseman Oliver Bonk (upper body), and forwards Karsen Dorwart (upper body) and forward Lane Pederson (upper body) are each day to day. Pederson was injured during a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday. Bonk and Dorwart have not played in preseason games.

Seattle Kraken

Forwards Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed) and Jared McCann (lower body) did not practice Wednesday. Stephenson left a 4-1 preseason loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday late in the second period after taking a hit from Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh. McCann remains day to day.

San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini returned to practice Tuesday. The center and No. 1 pick from the 2024

NHL Draft skated before the group went on the ice Sunday but had not practiced with the team since the opening day of camp Sept. 16 because of an illness. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said John Klingberg is day to day with an upper-body injury that the defenseman sustained during their 3-0 preseason win against the Golden Knights on Sunday. The 33-year-old skated on his own Wednesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll has taken a leave of absence from the Maple Leafs to attend to a personal family matter. The team is asking that the goalie's privacy be respected.

New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin (lower body) is skating on his own but remains day to day. The forward left practice early Sept. 19 for what Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said was "precautionary reasons."

St. Louis Blues

Jimmy Snuggerud and Milan Lucic (each undisclosed) are day to day, Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. Snuggerud left the ice early Wednesday after he crashed hard into the boards; Lucic, who is with St. Louis on a professional tryout agreement, left practice early Tuesday.

Edmonton Oilers

Vasily Podkolzin is taking a leave of absence to return to his native Russia following the death of his father, Alexander, on Tuesday. The Oilers announced the leave of absence Wednesday prior to their 4-1 preseason home loss to the Seattle Kraken. The 24-year-old forward signed a three-year, $8.85 million contract ($2.95 million average annual value) on Tuesday that begins with the 2026-27 season.

"We feel terribly for Vasily," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the loss. "Yesterday may be the best day of his life signing that contract, and then today what happened unexpectedly. 'Pods' is a very popular guy in our room, guys have a lot of respect for him, and we feel terribly for his family."

Utah Mammoth

Logan Cooley is day to day with an undisclosed injury after the forward left a 3-2 preseason loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in the third period. Cooley took a hit along the boards from Avalanche forward Zakhar Bardakov and did not return. Coach Andre Tourigny also told the Mammoth website that forwards Barrett Hayton and Jack McBain (each undisclosed) are day to day, forward Alex Kerfoot (lower body) remains week to week and forward Liam O'Brien is "coming along" from a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin (soreness) has not skated at camp for precautionary reasons, and coach Rod Brind'Amour said Sunday his top defenseman, along with defenseman Jalen Chatfield (hip), may be held out for the preseason. "I think we've made the decision that we're just going to overly hold them off ... it's just not worth it at this point," Brind'Amour told the Hurricanes website. "I think if we were starting (the regular season) today, they'd be in the lineup. But we're not." Carolina opens its regular season against New Jersey on Oct. 9.