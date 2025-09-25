NHL Status Report: Dach to play 1st game since February for Canadiens

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Montreal Canadiens

Kirby Dach will be in the lineup for the Canadiens on Thursday for the first time since February. The forward, who had knee surgery last season, will play on the second line with Patrik Laine and Ivan Demidov in the preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dach had 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 57 games last season.

Nashville Predators

Nicolas Hague is out 4-6 weeks because of an upper-body injury the Predators defenseman sustained during a 5-3 preseason win against the Florida Panthers on Sunday. This is Hague's first season with Nashville after he was acquired in a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights on June 30 and signed a four-year, $22 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value). The Predators play their season opener on Oct. 9 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Buffalo Sabres

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) practiced Thursday for the first time at camp. The goalie took part with the non-game group and won't play in their preseason game at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Forward Jiri Kulich left practice early after tweaking a muscle. He isn't expected to miss more than a day or two.

Ottawa Senators

Drake Batherson is out two weeks because of an upper-body injury, Senators coach Travis Green said Wednesday. The forward left practice early Tuesday; he was second for Ottawa last season with 68 points (26 goals, 42 assists) in 82 games. Fabian Zetterlund took Batherson's spot at right wing on the second line at practice Wednesday alongside center Dylan Cozens and left wing David Perron.

New York Islanders

Anders Lee will be out 1-2 weeks because of an upper-body injury, the Islanders announced Wednesday. Their captain sustained the injury during a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday and was not in the lineup for a 6-2 preseason loss at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Coach Patrick Roy said Lee will skate on his own Thursday. Forwards Maxim Tsyplakov (maintenance) and Anthony Duclair (upper body) are each day to day.

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin skated in a noncontact jersey for the third straight day Thursday. The Capitals captain sustained a lower-body injury a few minutes into the first day of training camp Sept. 18. Coach Spencer Carbery said he hopes Ovechkin can practice with the team by the end of the week and play in one road preseason game and one home preseason game before the regular season.

Vancouver Canucks

Nils Hoglander will be evaluated for a lower-body injury sustained in the second period of a 3-1 preseason win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The forward scored to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:02 of the first. "We'll find out tomorrow or when the [doctors] see him," Canucks coach Adam Foote said after the game. "Hopefully, it's not going to be too much, but we'll see."

Philadelphia Flyers

Ethan Samson is expected to miss 6-8 weeks because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman prospect has played in one preseason game for the Flyers. Defenseman Oliver Bonk (upper body), and forwards Karsen Dorwart (upper body) and forward Lane Pederson (upper body) are each day to day. Pederson was injured during a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday. Bonk and Dorwart have not played in preseason games.

Seattle Kraken

Forwards Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed) and Jared McCann (lower body) did not practice Wednesday. Stephenson left a 4-1 preseason loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday late in the second period after taking a hit from Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh. McCann remains day to day.

San Jose Sharks

Macklin Celebrini returned to practice Tuesday. The center and No. 1 pick from the 2024
NHL Draft skated before the group went on the ice Sunday but had not practiced with the team since the opening day of camp Sept. 16 because of an illness. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said John Klingberg is day to day with an upper-body injury that the defenseman sustained during their 3-0 preseason win against the Golden Knights on Sunday. The 33-year-old skated on his own Wednesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll has taken a leave of absence from the Maple Leafs to attend to a personal family matter. The team is asking that the goalie's privacy be respected.

New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin (lower body) is skating on his own but remains day to day. The forward left practice early Sept. 19 for what Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said was "precautionary reasons."

St. Louis Blues

Jimmy Snuggerud and Milan Lucic (each undisclosed) are day to day, Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. Snuggerud left the ice early Wednesday after he crashed hard into the boards; Lucic, who is with St. Louis on a professional tryout agreement, left practice early Tuesday.

Edmonton Oilers

Vasily Podkolzin is taking a leave of absence to return to his native Russia following the death of his father, Alexander, on Tuesday. The Oilers announced the leave of absence Wednesday prior to their 4-1 preseason home loss to the Seattle Kraken. The 24-year-old forward signed a three-year, $8.85 million contract ($2.95 million average annual value) on Tuesday that begins with the 2026-27 season.

"We feel terribly for Vasily," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the loss. "Yesterday may be the best day of his life signing that contract, and then today what happened unexpectedly. 'Pods' is a very popular guy in our room, guys have a lot of respect for him, and we feel terribly for his family."

Utah Mammoth

Logan Cooley is day to day with an undisclosed injury after the forward left a 3-2 preseason loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in the third period. Cooley took a hit along the boards from Avalanche forward Zakhar Bardakov and did not return. Coach Andre Tourigny also told the Mammoth website that forwards Barrett Hayton and Jack McBain (each undisclosed) are day to day, forward Alex Kerfoot (lower body) remains week to week and forward Liam O'Brien is "coming along" from a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin (soreness) has not skated at camp for precautionary reasons, and coach Rod Brind'Amour said Sunday his top defenseman, along with defenseman Jalen Chatfield (hip), may be held out for the preseason. "I think we've made the decision that we're just going to overly hold them off ... it's just not worth it at this point," Brind'Amour told the Hurricanes website. "I think if we were starting (the regular season) today, they'd be in the lineup. But we're not." Carolina opens its regular season against New Jersey on Oct. 9.

