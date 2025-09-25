NHL Status Report: Dach to play 1st game since February for Canadiens

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
Montreal Canadiens
Kirby Dach will be in the lineup for the Canadiens on Thursday for the first time since February. The forward, who had knee surgery last season, will play on the second line with Patrik Laine and Ivan Demidov in the preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dach had 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 57 games last season.
Nashville Predators
Nicolas Hague is out 4-6 weeks because of an upper-body injury the Predators defenseman sustained during a 5-3 preseason win against the Florida Panthers on Sunday. This is Hague's first season with Nashville after he was acquired in a trade from the Vegas Golden Knights on June 30 and signed a four-year, $22 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value). The Predators play their season opener on Oct. 9 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Buffalo Sabres
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) practiced Thursday for the first time at camp. The goalie took part with the non-game group and won't play in their preseason game at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Forward Jiri Kulich left practice early after tweaking a muscle. He isn't expected to miss more than a day or two.
Ottawa Senators
Drake Batherson is out two weeks because of an upper-body injury, Senators coach Travis Green said Wednesday. The forward left practice early Tuesday; he was second for Ottawa last season with 68 points (26 goals, 42 assists) in 82 games. Fabian Zetterlund took Batherson's spot at right wing on the second line at practice Wednesday alongside center Dylan Cozens and left wing David Perron.
New York Islanders
Anders Lee will be out 1-2 weeks because of an upper-body injury, the Islanders announced Wednesday. Their captain sustained the injury during a 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday and was not in the lineup for a 6-2 preseason loss at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Coach Patrick Roy said Lee will skate on his own Thursday. Forwards Maxim Tsyplakov (maintenance) and Anthony Duclair (upper body) are each day to day.
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin skated in a noncontact jersey for the third straight day Thursday. The Capitals captain sustained a lower-body injury a few minutes into the first day of training camp Sept. 18. Coach Spencer Carbery said he hopes Ovechkin can practice with the team by the end of the week and play in one road preseason game and one home preseason game before the regular season.