Mailbag: Necas' future with Avalanche; potential sleeper destination for Crosby 

Do you have any insight on the discussions between Martin Necas and the Avalanche on a contract extension? How long could you see this playing out? Could it end up being the exact situation they were just in last year with Mikko Rantanen? -- @CollegenflS

Necas reportedly said in Denver last week that there are active negotiations between his agent and the Avalanche, but he was vague with details. He's in the last year of a two-year, $13 million contract ($6.5 million average annual value) that he signed with the Carolina Hurricanes before they traded him to the Avalanche last season in the three-way deal that landed Rantanen in Raleigh on Jan. 24.

The longer it plays out the more likely it can become a repeat of the Rantanen situation, where the Avalanche couldn't get him signed or didn't want to pay him what he eventually got with the Dallas Stars ($12 million AAV; eight years, $96 million) and decided to trade him midseason. Trading Rantanen and the No. 1 wing they got for him in back-to-back seasons would seemingly be a devasting blow to the Avalanche's chances of winning the Stanley Cup again.

It depends on Necas' ask, which reportedly could be a $10 million AAV in his next deal, and how the Avalanche feel about that. Necas is Colorado's best wing, the likely linemate for center Nathan MacKinnon, and he's coming off his best season with 83 points (27 goals, 56 assists) in 79 games split between Carolina and Colorado. He had 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 30 games with the Avalanche after the trade and four points (one goal, three assists) in seven playoff games against the Dallas Stars in the first round.

Clearly, the rising NHL salary cap will help Colorado sign Necas. It will be $104 million next season and $113.5 million in 2027-28, but that should be the first season on defenseman Cale Makar's new contract. He has this season and next season remaining on his current contract. Makar's new contract will be massive. That could play a role in the Necas negotiations. So could Necas' play. A strong start will boost his value. It's unlikely a slow start diminishes his value.