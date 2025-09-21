NHL Status Report: Schaefer to make debut in Islanders preseason opener

New York Islanders

Matthew Schaefer will play for the New York Islanders in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sunday. The 18-year-old defenseman was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft despite being limited to 17 games last season with Erie in the Ontario Hockey League because of a broken collarbone sustained Dec. 27 while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. He had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and was plus-21 for Erie.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin (soreness) has not skated at camp for precautionary reasons, and coach Rod Brind'Amour said Sunday his top defenseman, along with defenseman Jalen Chatfield (hip), may be held out for the preseason. "I think we've made the decision that we're just going to overly hold them off ... it's just not worth it at this point,” Brind’Amour told the Hurricanes website. “I think if we were starting (the regular season) today, they'd be in the lineup. But we're not." Carolina opens its regular season on Oct. 9 against the New Jersey Devils.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Max Domi practiced with the Maple Leafs on Sunday for the first time in training camp. The forward sustained a lower-body injury during offseason training and had been held out of practice. He will not be in the lineup for Toronto’s preseason opener at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy did not practice again Sunday after missing a scrimmage on Friday. "It's player management, so he'll be out probably a few days, latest hopefully a week and then he'll be back in there," coach Jon Cooper said Saturday. He added there is no concern his No. 1 goalie would not be ready for the start of the season, which begins Oct. 9 against the Senators.

Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello could be out for the start of the season. General manager Bill Guerin said "something came up" and did not know if the forward would need surgery. The Wild play their first preseason game at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; NHLN) and open the regular season at the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 9.

Buffalo Sabres

Alex Tuch (undisclosed injury) participated in practice prior to a scrimmage on Saturday but did not play. The forward is expected to return to practice in full on Monday but likely won't play in the Sabres' preseason opener that night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) is progressing, and the team is hopeful he can return to practice next week.

Utah Mammoth

Alex Kerfoot is week to week with a lower-body injury. It is uncertain if the forward will play in the preseason, which begins Sunday with split squad games against the Colorado Avalanche. Utah opens the regular season at Colorado on Oct. 9.

Chicago Blackhawks

Laurent Brossoit is out long term after having offseason hip surgery. General manager Kyle Davidson was unsure of the timeline other than the goalie is month to month. Brossoit signed a two-year contract with the Blackhawks on July 1, 2024, but has yet to play for them. This is his third procedure since then.