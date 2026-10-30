Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Cooley week to week for Flames
Korpisalo practices with Rangers; Spurgeon sidelined for Wild
© Leah Hennel/Getty Images
Calgary Flames
Devin Cooley is week to week for the Flames because of lower-body injury. The goalie stopped eight of the nine shots he faced in a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday before he was injured following a collision in the crease with Oilers forward Colton Dach with 12 seconds left in the first period. Cooley is 4-3-0 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in seven games this season. ... Forward Brennan Othmann (upper body) is day to day. He left at 5:04 of the first period on Wednesday.
New York Rangers
Joonas Korpisalo practiced with the Rangers on Friday for the first time in the regular season, a "big step" in his recovery from a lower-body injury that has kept him out of the lineup since the end of training camp, coach Mike Sullivan said. Korpisalo was one of three goalies on the ice for the start of practice along with Dylan Garand and James Reimer. He didn't finish practice, but that was by design based on a plan Korpisalo has with the Rangers' medical staff, Sullivan said. Korpisalo began skating on his own earlier in the week but was ruled out for an additional four weeks on Oct. 10. The Rangers acquired Korpisalo in a trade with the Boston Bruins on July 1 with the intention of him being the backup to Igor Shesterkin. But Shesterkin sustained a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 9 and Korpisalo hasn't been healthy enough to play yet.
Minnesota Wild
Jared Spurgeon is week to week for the Wild because of a lower-body injury and did not play in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. The defenseman and Wild captain sustained the injury in a 3-1 win at the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. He left the game at 4:04 of the second period after blocking back-to-back shots from Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther on a penalty kill. Spurgeon, who has five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 games this season, had played the past four games after missing the four prior games because of an upper-body injury. ... Brock Faber, who has been out recovering from a skull fracture sustained when he was hit in the head by a puck during a preseason game Sept. 25, has been cleared for his return to exercise and workouts. There is no timetable yet for him to play. "I think he's going to start skating in another day or so," Wild coach John Hynes said. "Then we'll go from there." The Wild next play at the Washington Capitals on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS).
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Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala practiced with the Kings on Thursday for the first time since sustaining multiple fractures to his lower left leg while playing for Team Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics in February and undergoing a follow-up procedure in September. Fiala wore a noncontact jersey, and the forward is week to week, coach Peter Laviolette said prior to a 6-5 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators. "Anytime you see Kevin, he's always got a smile on his face," forward Alex Laferriere said. "He's such a good, energetic person in the locker room too. So I think he just gives us a really good bolt of energy, and seeing him out there flying around is good."
Carolina Hurricanes
Taylor Hall is expected to miss "probably another couple games" because of an upper-body injury, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Thursday prior to a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Hall did not play in a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday after leaving the morning skate early. He had practiced on a line with Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis on Monday and was anticipating a return to the lineup after missing the previous five games because of an unrelated upper-body injury. Hall has five points (three goals, two assists) in eight games this season.
Dallas Stars
Kyle Capobianco will be out four weeks for the Stars because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman left a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 4:47 of the third period following a collision with Timo Meier. "'Capo' will be out for a little bit here," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said prior to a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. "A significant chunk of time. ... I don't know right now, but I would say probably we're at the four-week point today."
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