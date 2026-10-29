Larkin suspended by Red Wings, won't play until traded

The announcement from Horcoff came a few hours after coach Todd McLellan announced Larkin would not play against the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Prior to the game, Horcoff met with the media and reiterated the points made in his statement.

"We received a call from Dylan’s agent today just saying that Dylan wasn’t going to be coming to the rink and no longer wanted to be a part of the Red Wings," Horcoff said.

"From Day 1, I’ve worked extensively, exhaustively, with CAA to find a solution for Dylan. We’ve talked to the teams on Dylan’s list, we’ve talked to other teams and taken calls from other teams around the League that have expressed interest in Dylan, and we just continue to try to find a solution that fits for both sides."

Larkin had requested a trade this summer, which became public. The Red Wings then announced Sept. 11 that the 30-year-old forward no longer would be the team's captain, a role he had held since Jan. 13, 2021. Detroit began this season without a captain.

Larkin, who has six points (two goals, four assists) in 10 games this season, has five seasons left on an eight-year, $69.6 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) he signed with Detroit on March 1, 2023.

Larkin missed the preseason and the first two regular-season games because of an upper-body injury, and was booed during introductions at Detroit's season opener, a 2-0 loss to the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 2.

He returned to play Oct. 6, turned the boos into cheers with a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win at home against the Ottawa Senators and was announced as the first star to a mix of boos and cheers.

When asked how the rest of the team has handled the situation, Horcoff said he's been "extremely happy" though feelings are "pretty raw."

"I think everybody needs some time in the locker room to digest it," he added. "I will say that I’ve been very, very impressed. Dylan requested to be traded this summer, and those players welcomed him with open arms, as did the coaching staff, as did management, as did the fans to a large extent. For me, I was very impressed with how the players were able to kind of see past that and welcome him and try to support him."

A native of Waterford, Michigan, Larkin was chosen by Detroit in the first round (No. 15) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He has 649 points (278 goals, 371 assists) in 818 regular-season games and scored one goal in his lone Stanley Cup Playoff appearance, a five-game loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 Eastern Conference First Round.

Larkin set an NHL career high with 34 goals last season, and he has scored at least 30 goals six times, including each of the past five seasons. From 2021-26, he scored 160 goals, 37 more than anyone else for Detroit. He ranks 10th in Red Wings history in goals and points and 11th in assists.

"I think the goal is to get players that can help us right away, but at the same time, the ultimate goal is the long-term success of the organization," Horcoff said. "I’m open to all different kinds of deals, and really we’re just trying to find something that is fair for a return for someone of Dylan’s caliber. He’s a heck of a player on a good contract, and it’s important for us."

Detroit (5-4-3) is currently last in the Atlantic Division. It has not qualified for the playoffs since 2016. The 10-season drought currently is the longest in the NHL.

NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika contributed to this report