NHL Status Report: Hyman out for Oilers with neck injury

Edmonton Oilers

Zach Hyman was placed on injured reserve by the Oilers because of a neck injury and did not play against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said the forward sustained the injury when he was hit into the boards by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Andreas Englund at 7:36 of the second period of a 4-3 shootout loss Monday. "We're just being extra cautious," Babcock said. "Originally when you see it, you think maybe it's a head thing and then you find out it's a neck thing and that's a real good thing for you." Hyman has one goal in six games this season. He missed six games because of an undisclosed injury sustained in Edmonton's season opener on Sept. 29. ... Forward Jason Dickinson returned after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. ... Defenseman Mattias Ekholm returned after missing two games with a concussion.