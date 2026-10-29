Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Hyman out for Oilers with neck injury
Thompson returns for Capitals against Flyers; Hall has setback for Hurricanes
© Leila Devlin/Getty Images
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman was placed on injured reserve by the Oilers because of a neck injury and did not play against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said the forward sustained the injury when he was hit into the boards by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Andreas Englund at 7:36 of the second period of a 4-3 shootout loss Monday. "We're just being extra cautious," Babcock said. "Originally when you see it, you think maybe it's a head thing and then you find out it's a neck thing and that's a real good thing for you." Hyman has one goal in six games this season. He missed six games because of an undisclosed injury sustained in Edmonton's season opener on Sept. 29. ... Forward Jason Dickinson returned after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. ... Defenseman Mattias Ekholm returned after missing two games with a concussion.
Washington Capitals
Logan Thompson (lower body) returned for the Capitals and started against the Flyers on Wednesday. He was the first goalie off the ice following the morning skate after practicing fully the previous two days. Thompson was activated off injured reserve and Mitch Gibson was loaned to Hershey of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Thompson missed a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. If he doesn't start Wednesday, he could play Thursday at the Nashville Predators. "We'll see," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "I'll talk to (head athletic trainer Jason Serbus) in a little bit here and get an all clear or figure out what the game plan is for the next two days."
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Carolina Hurricanes
Taylor Hall (undisclosed) did not play for the Hurricanes in a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday and will "be out for a little bit," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. The forward was activated from injured reserve Monday after missing five games and practiced for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period of a 4-2 win against the Capitals on Oct. 13. Hall, who skated on a line with forwards Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis on Monday, had been expected to return Tuesday but left the morning skate early with a different injury, according to Brind’Amour. Hall has five points (three goals, two assists) in eight games this season. He had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Carolina win the Cup last season.
Vegas Golden Knights
Carter Hart was injured during the Golden Knights' morning skate on Tuesday and did not play in a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators. The goalie fell before limping off the ice. Coach Ryan Craig said Hart was being evaluated. Adin Hill started and Cameron Whitehead served as the backup. Hart is 4-3-1 with a 2.76 goals-against average and .889 save percentage in eight games this season. "(Hart is) in good hands," Craig said. "We got a plan here moving forward either way." Vegas next hosts the New Jersey Devils on Friday (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN, SN+).
Dallas Stars
Kyle Capobianco (lower body) will be out at least a week after the Stars defenseman left a 5-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 4:47 of the third period following a collision with Timo Meier. ... Coach Glen Gulutzan said forward Sam Steel is likely to return against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, TSN2, RDS). He has missed two games with an undisclosed injury. ... Forward David Perron, who signed a one-year contract on Oct. 16, is not ready to make his season debut.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Elmer Soderblom (upper body) was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday and will not play against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, SN-PIT, SN, TVAS). The forward did not practice the past two days. ... Justin Brazeau was activated from injured reserve and assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL, and forward Avery Hayes and defenseman Chase Pietila were reassigned. ... Forward Ben Kindel returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering a medical episode on the Penguins' team plane Oct. 20. He missed their past two games and skated on a line with Evgeni Malkin (illness) and Egor Chinakhov (lower body), who each missed Pittsburgh's most recent game, a 3-2 overtime win against the Predators on Saturday.
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