Fowler makes career-high 46 saves, Canadiens blank Blues for third win in row

Xhekaj made it 2-0 at 2:17 of the third period after he was able to tip Matheson's wrist shot from the blue line twice. The first deflection went off Binnington before Xhekaj tipped it again once it got behind the Blues goalie. The play was reviewed for a high stick, and the goal was confirmed.

“I (saw) ‘Matty’ made a fake, he was walking the line, kind of offensive boxed out the guy, and I got a stick on it,” Xhekaj said. “It felt pretty good.

“I was stressing for sure on the bench (during the review). All the boys, I think, were stressing for me too. Jake (Evans) didn’t know if he touched it or not after, so he was like, ‘Ah, I’d hate to be that guy.’ I said, ‘It’s all right, if it’s not, it will come in the future.’ I wasn’t too worried, but it was nice they counted it.”

Fowler made 24 saves in the third period when Montreal was outshot 24-3, but the Blues couldn’t solve him. They pulled Binnington for an extra attacker with seven minutes remaining and spent the majority of the remainder of the game with a 6-on-5 advantage.

“They put out the (Alex) Newhook line, they had their two best defensive defensemen, but that doesn’t concern me,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said of pulling the goalie with so much time left. “It’s the line they had out -- I don’t think it was their best defensive line -- and I thought there was a lull in our offense, so I just wanted to give us urgency and I thought it did. It created a firestorm. We ended up with that line in the D-zone, they iced the puck four times.

“Usually you’re going to score when that happens, and we should have, but Fowler was too hard to beat tonight. … Fowler, he was incredible tonight. Several spectacular second saves. I didn’t think we shot it in him. I thought he made the saves.”

NOTES: Fowler’s 46 saves were the third most in a shutout in Canadiens history, behind Jacques Plante (52 saves) on Nov. 13, 1955, against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-0 win) and Sam Montembeault (48 saves) on Oct. 9, 2024, against the Toronto Maple Leafs (1-0 win). Fowler also set a Canadiens record for saves in a shutout by a rookie (since 1955-56 when shots on goal were officially tracked), besting Cayden Primeau (41 on March 12, 2024) and Tony Esposito (41 on Dec. 21, 1968). … The Blues were shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 17 (4-0 against the San Jose Sharks) and Nov. 19, 2018 (2-0 against the Los Angeles Kings). … St. Louis’ 46 shots were the second most in a shutout loss in franchise history, behind 48 in a 1-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 25, 1986. … Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko had two shots on goal in 10:25 of ice time in his return after missing 10 games with a shoulder injury.