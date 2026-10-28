Fowler sets Canadiens record for saves by rookie, team 'gave me a chance'

The record-breaking save came at 17:45 of the third period in St. Louis on Tuesday, Montreal Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler turning aside the 12-foot snap off the stick of Blues forward Connor McMichael.

It was the 42nd of 46 saves that Fowler would make, his airtight goaltending in Montreal's 2-0 victory giving him the Canadiens record for most saves in a game by a rookie. In so doing, he anchored his team's third straight victory on its four-game road trip, which concludes against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, TSN2, RDS).

With those 46 saves, 24 in the shooting-gallery third period that saw him make a handful of brilliant stops, Fowler passed late Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito, who made 41 on Dec. 21, 1968, and Cayden Primeau, who had 41 on March 12, 2024. Technically, Esposito wasn't yet a rookie, winning the Calder Trophy with the 1969-70 Chicago Black Hawks.

Fowler even tried a little offense with the Blues having pulled their goalie for a sixth skater, but his shot from just behind his goal line fluttered down near the St. Louis blue line, leaving him laughing behind his mask.