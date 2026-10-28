Lavoie scores first NHL goal in third period, Golden Knights defeat Senators

The forward was expected to be a healthy scratch, but goalie Carter Hart sustained an undisclosed injury at the morning skate. The Golden Knights recalled goalie Cameron Whitehead from Henderson of the American Hockey League to back up Adin Hill, and forward Jonas Rondbjerg was assigned to Henderson.

“I wasn’t thinking of playing tonight,” Lavoie said. “I wasn’t in the lineup, and then suddenly, just before I left the rink, they told me I was playing.”

Braeden Bowman, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights (9-4-1), who had lost three in a row (0-2-1). Hill made 25 saves starting in place of Hart.

“‘Hilly’ was real good,” Golden Knights coach Ryan Craig said. “He looked solid back there. He looked like he was prepared and ready to play and good on him. As for ‘Lavy’ he takes advantage of an opportunity. Sometimes that’s what happens, right? You don’t think about it. You just go out and play.”

Shane Pinto scored for the Senators (8-5-0), who were coming off a 7-4 victory against the New York Rangers on Saturday. Jonas Johansson made 25 saves.

“We had our chances, just didn’t convert,” Pinto said. “That what happens. You’ve got to just trust the process and hope that it goes in next time.”

Bowman put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0 at 19:49 of the second period on the power play. He scored after Ivan Barbashev’s shot fell short of the goal line where Bowman was parked.