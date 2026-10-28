Ellis makes 23 saves, Sabres shut out Sharks to end three-game skid

Zellweger, Benson each has goal; Askarov stops 38 for San Jose

Sabres at Sharks | Recap

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Colten Ellis made 23 saves for the Buffalo Sabres, who ended a three-game skid with a 2-0 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.

The shutout was Ellis’ first of the season and second in the NHL.

"He's a competitive kid," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said of Ellis. "He's given us some good hockey games, and tonight he gave us an excellent game. He made some timely saves at real big moments that could've generated some energy for them, and he took it away from them."

BUF@SJS: Ellis makes 23 save to earn his second career shutout

Olen Zellweger and Zach Benson scored, and Owen Power had two assists for the Sabres (5-4-3), who were 0-1-2 during their skid and had lost six of their past eight (2-3-3). Tage Thompson had an assist in his 500th career game with Buffalo.

"I thought we had a lot bigger commitment to making sure some shots didn't get through," Ruff said. "When you start seeing that desperation to keep the puck out of your net, you start winning games."

Yaroslav Askarov made 38 saves for the Sharks (6-6-1), who have lost two in a row.

"Yeah, we're not generating, but we also just give up 40 shots and a lot of chances again, so that's the bigger issue," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. 

Sharks defenseman Michael Kesselring had three shots on goal in 16:25 of ice time in his first game against his former team. Kesselring was acquired from the Sabres on June 17, along with a first-round pick (No. 27) in the 2026 NHL Draft, for the No. 20 pick in the draft.

"It was hard,” Kesselring said. “It was hard in the first. It was pretty emotional, honestly, for me tonight. I thought in the second and third, I really started to get it going. Obviously, personally, I wanted to show that they made a mistake, but we didn't win, and that's what really matters."

Zellweger gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead just 50 seconds into the second period. The defenseman raced into the offensive zone on the left wing, and his wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle beat Askarov by the blocker.

"I still had energy. That was a pretty big gap so I just joined the play there,” Zellweger said. “You want to try to create and be a threat against every team in the League."

BUF@SJS: Zellweger scores on the rush early in the 2nd

Benson outmuscled Sharks forward Ivar Stenberg to score an empty-net goal at 19:05 of the third period for the 2-0 final.

"I think this was a step in the right direction defensively. We competed hard today," Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said. "We played a team game, and we just got to build off this and more offensive stuff will come."

NOTES: Power (335 games) became the third-fastest defenseman in Sabres history to record 150 NHL points, following Phil Housley (160) and Dahlin (262). ... Zellweger scored the 10th goal by a Sabres defenseman this season -- entering play on Tuesday, only the Mammoth (11) and Oilers (10) had as many. Buffalo entered Tuesday with 29% of its goals from defensemen -- the highest rate among all clubs.

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