NHL On Tap: Ovechkin can tie Backstrom in assists when Capitals host Flyers

Avalanche need to get going again

The Avalanche (6-5-1) hope to find their game against the Devils. They're coming off a 6-2 loss to the Nashville Predators, their third in four games and a mildly concerning trend for the 2025-26 Presidents' Trophy winners. "I'm hoping that we're all a little bit more concerned, and the urgency goes up," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday. "That's maybe the most important part of it is the urgency." Bednar went on to say that a lot of the issues with the Avalanche in this stretch have been a lack of "urgency, work ethic and competitiveness." He said when they bring it, they're playing "really good," but when they're "not engaged, our execution is horrible." He said they haven't found a middle ground yet. "I don't care if you're first place playing last place, you won't win if you don't have enough guys pulling the rope in the same direction," Bednar said. "I feel like that's a little bit where we've been."