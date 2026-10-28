There are four games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, including one televised nationally in the United States and one streaming nationally in Canada. Here are five things to watch, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Ovechkin can tie Backstrom in assists when Capitals host Flyers
'Battle of Alberta' commences with McDavid pursuing another record; Flames, Devils each after fifth straight win
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Ovechkin seeks historic assist
Alex Ovechkin, the greatest goal-scorer in NHL history, can tie or make some helper history when the Washington Capitals play the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NBCSP+). Ovechkin needs one assist to tie longtime linemate Nicklas Backstrom for the most in Capitals history. Backstrom had 762 assists, with 279 that led to goals for Ovechkin, the League's all-time leader with 930. Ovechkin, who has three assists in 10 games this season, is nine points from becoming 10th player in NHL history with 1,700. The Capitals (6-4-0) have won three of four. Speaking of assists, Trevor Zegras needs one to become the first Flyers skater with 50 before playing his 100th game for the team since Chris Pronger had 50 assists in his first 97 games with Philadelphia from 2009-11. Zegras will be playing his 96th game for the Flyers (3-7-4), who are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. They rallied from down 3-0 to force overtime on Jamie Drysdale's goal with 11 seconds remaining in the third period.
McDavid also after helper history
Connor McDavid is also looking to be of record-breaking assistance. He can set an NHL record for the longest season-opening assist streak in history when the Edmonton Oilers play the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime). McDavid has at least one assist in 12 straight games to start the season, matching records set by Sebastian Aho (2018-19), Ken Linseman (1985-86) and Wayne Gretzky (1982-83). He needs four points to tie Mario Lemieux's record for the most in the month of October. McDavid has 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists). Lemieux had 38 in October 1988 and 36 in October 1992. Gretzky had 33 points in October 1986. The Oilers (8-2-2) are hoping to stop some of the goal bleeding that's been going on. They've allowed 15 in the past three games.
Flames, Devils each seeking fifth consecutive win
The Flames will be looking for their first five-game winning streak since Feb. 19-March 2, 2024, when they play the Oilers in the first of four installments of the "Battle of Alberta" this season. The New Jersey Devils are also looking to extend their winning streak to five when they visit the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena (9 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT), a run that began with a 4-3 win against the Avalanche at Prudential Center on Oct. 20. They won 5-1 at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday in goalie Connor Hellebuyck's season debut, when he made 17 saves. Jake Allen will likely start for the Devils (8-4-0) in Denver. Devin Cooley is expected to start for the Flames (5-6-0) in Edmonton, looking to extend his personal winning streak to five games. The goalie has played the past four games, allowing six goals on 133 shots for a 1.50 goals-against average and .955 save percentage.
Leafs limping into Seattle
The Toronto Maple Leafs continue their four-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena (10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, KING, SNO) with a list of injuries. Week to week are forwards Kirill Marchenko (lower body) and John Tavares (lower body), and defensemen Nick Blankenburg (upper body) and Marshall Rifai (lower body). Marchenko, who has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games, did not return to a 5-2 loss in Calgary on Monday after leaving in the second period. The Kraken (7-4-1) are looking to bounce back after losing 5-1 to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. They have a chance to finish a four-game homestand on a positive note. They're 2-1-0 so far.
Avalanche need to get going again
The Avalanche (6-5-1) hope to find their game against the Devils. They're coming off a 6-2 loss to the Nashville Predators, their third in four games and a mildly concerning trend for the 2025-26 Presidents' Trophy winners. "I'm hoping that we're all a little bit more concerned, and the urgency goes up," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday. "That's maybe the most important part of it is the urgency." Bednar went on to say that a lot of the issues with the Avalanche in this stretch have been a lack of "urgency, work ethic and competitiveness." He said when they bring it, they're playing "really good," but when they're "not engaged, our execution is horrible." He said they haven't found a middle ground yet. "I don't care if you're first place playing last place, you won't win if you don't have enough guys pulling the rope in the same direction," Bednar said. "I feel like that's a little bit where we've been."
The schedule
Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, NBCSP+)
Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime)
New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT)
Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, KING, SNO)