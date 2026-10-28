SALT LAKE CITY -- Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Utah Mammoth 3-1 at Delta Center on Tuesday.
Kaprizov has goal, assist, Wild defeat Mammoth for third straight win
Hughes has two assists for Minnesota; Cooley scores lone goal for Utah
“We talked before the game today, just play smart and (it was a) good game and a nice win and great to go home,” Kaprizov said.
Kaprizov has 14 goals in 14 games, maintaining his 1.00 goal-per-game rate to start the season. The only players over the past 30 years (since 1996-97) with more goals through their first 14 games of a campaign are Simon Gagne (16 in 2005-06), Auston Matthews (15 in 2018-19) and Leon Draisaitl (15 in 2021-22).
“It's nice to see him get off to a great start to the season and I think the way he's doing it for us is really important. He is a lead player," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "He's a guy that can put the puck in the back of the net but he's playing the game that he needs to play to give himself a chance to be a lead and put himself in scoring situations.”
Joel Eriksson Ek and Maxim Shabanov scored, and Quinn Hughes had two assists for the Wild (9-3-2), who have won three straight and finished their five-game road trip 3-1-1. Jesper Wallstedt made 26 saves.
“I just felt like we did a really good job managing the puck,” Hynes said. “I just really liked the maturity that we're playing with, particularly with our puck decisions. That sets our game up, and it doesn't leave us vulnerable.”
Logan Cooley scored the lone goal, and Karel Vejmelka made 27 saves for the Mammoth (8-5-0), who have lost three of their past five games.
“I think the big story, for me, is the number of penalties we got,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “You get in the box seven times against that kind of a power play, you’re going to get hurt.”
The Wild were 2-for-7 on the power play. The Mammoth were 0-for-4.
“I think we gotta be hungrier in their zone,” Utah captain Clayton Keller said. “I think we can be better being more connected, coming up the ice together, and supporting our linemates. I feel like at times we’re a little disconnected, they squeeze us off and we’re one and done. It’s tough to create like that.”
Ryan Hartman appeared to put the Wild up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 7:21 of the second period, but the goal was disallowed after video review confirmed Hartman kicked the puck into the net.
Eriksson Ek opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 15:04, putting a one-timer from the left face-off circle off the right post and in to give the Wild a 1-0 lead.
Kaprizov scored on the power play just 48 seconds into the third period, whipping the puck into an open net from the right circle off a pass from Matt Boldy to extend it to 2-0.
“I just think we're playing a pretty good team game,” Boldy said. “Everyone's contributing and having an impact, so it's pretty nice.”
Shabanov picked up a loose puck in the slot and beat Vejmelka to the blocker side to make it 3-0 at 11:44.
Cooley got the Mammoth on the board at 18:39. Mikhail Sergachev's shot from the point was deflected by Nick Schmaltz, and the puck bounced off the left post in the crease to Cooley, who put it home for the 3-1 final.
“We were highly competitive. Guys were blocking shots. Guys had three fights, a few scrums. That's what we needed,” Hynes said. “When games get like that, it's good for us because we have highly competitive guys, and I think we're a hard team to play against. Both teams fought hard tonight, and we found a way to come out on top.”
NOTES: Kaprizov became the eighth different player in NHL history to score at least 14 goals in a single October. Only two have potted more: Mario Lemieux (16 in 1992 and 1988; 15 in 1986) and Brett Hull (15 in 1990). ... Hughes (62 games) became the fastest player in Wild history to record 20 multipoint games with the franchise, surpassing Pavol Demitra (66 games). ... Hughes (18 points; three goals, 15 assists in 14 games) became the third defenseman since 1992-93 to record 18-plus points in a single October, following John Carlson (23 points; seven goals, 16 assists in 2019) and Cale Makar (19 points; four goals, 15 assists in 2024). ... Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon left the game at 4:04 of the second period after blocking back-to-back shots from Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther. Hynes did not have an update on his status after the game. ... Utah forward Liam O'Brien had one shot on goal and two blocks in 7:09 of ice time in his season debut.