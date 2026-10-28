Varlamov gets 1st NHL win since 2024, Islanders edge Predators in shootout

Varlamov was 0-1-2 over his past three starts in his return to the NHL this season after having each of his knees partially replaced. The 38-year-old played two games at the end of last season with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. He won both, allowing a total of three goals (.939 save percentage).

“It's an amazing feeling. A very special moment,” Varlamov said. “A year ago, to be honest with you, I didn't see this coming. It was such a grind the last two years to get to this point, where you have an opportunity to play and compete at the highest level in the world. I'm very thankful for this opportunity. I just want to thank everybody who was involved in my rehab, the surgery and everything. I'm very, very proud of everybody.”

Brayden Schenn scored his 300th NHL goal, and Anthony Duclair and Bo Horvat also scored for the Islanders (6-4-2), who are 2-1-1 in their past four games.

Kyle Palmieri and Horvat scored in the shootout for New York.

“I'm just so happy for (Varlamov),” Horvat said. “It’s been a long time coming, and he's been playing well up to this point, and to finally see him get that win the way he did, making big saves and pulling through for him, it definitely feels good for us.”